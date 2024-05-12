1st MDL PH offline playoffs held; Omega Empress books slot to MWI 2024

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Philippines holds offline playoffs for MLBB Development League and MWI: Road to Finals 2024, showcasing intense battles and spotlighting women in esports. Omega Empress secures spot in MWI 2024 in Riyadh.

SAN PEDRO, LAGUNA — Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Philippines held inaugural offline MLBB Development League (MDL) Playoffs and the MWI: Road to Finals 2024 at Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City on May 10-12.

In 2023, MLBB Philippines hosted its amateur league dubbed as MDL, now on its third season. For three seasons, this is the first time that the playoffs were hosted in a face-to-face setting.

This is also the first for the all-women MLBB Women’s Invitational Philippines where four teams vied for the one and only spot of the Philippines to the world championship of MWI to happen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Intense battles for the crown

The MDL Philippines Season 3 playoffs featured six formidable teams battling for glory and a significant prize pool.



RRQ Kaito, SMART Omega Neos, Blacklist Academy Rough Era, ONIC Arsenals, ECHO Proud, and TNC Z4 showcased their skills and strategies in a series of nail-biting matches.



The Global Ban system added a layer of complexity, forcing teams to adapt and strategize more meticulously than ever before.

Global Ban system

The new rule allows each side to employ a hero just once during a series, apart from the concluding game of a best-of-seven series. Heroes who have been utilized by one team will be unable to be used again for the duration of the series, although they can still be selected by the opposing team if they haven’t already.



In July 2022, MPL ID Season 6 already made use of it which many thought that this rule may totally alter the way the game is played.



A Global Ban system has already been used in an esports competition before. The UniPin Ladies Series Season 2 early in the year 2022 was the first MLBB tournament to use the technology, which was initially implemented in the Arena of Valor World Championship 2019.

As of press time, the MDL Season 3 Grand Finals is ongoing.

Spotlight on women in esports

Running parallel to the MDL playoffs, the MWI: Road to Finals 2024 showcased the prowess of female esports athletes.



Teams like Smart Omega Empress, TNCZ4 FE, ONIC ZOL, and Super Monching FE vied for victory, with the winning team earning a spot in MWI 2024 in Riyadh and a chance at a prize pool worth USD 500,000.

Omega Empress dismantled TNCZ4, books slot to Riyadh

Following their intense competition in the qualifiers, TNC Z4FE (TNZ4) and Smart Omega Empress (OMGE) faced each other in the best-of-five grand finals series of the MWI: Road to Finals 2024, competing to become the country’s representative in MWI 2024.

The Smart Omega Empress struck first as they won their initial game against TNZ4 in a very convincing manner. not ayanami was the game’s MVP as she maximized the winning potential of her hero, Terizla.



The team’s skill layering was exceptional, enabling them to secure the first game in the series with a lead of over 12,000 net worth and a dominant kills deficit of 14-1.

Moving on to the second game, the narrative of the series persisted as the Smart Omega Empress continued to assert their presence in the land of dawn.



Despite early struggles, with TNZ4 securing the first kill, OMGE managed to seize control of the game by winning trades, securing the first turtle kill, and accumulating nearly a 10,000-gold lead.



Although TNZ4 attempted a comeback, OMGE’s relentless aggression proved insurmountable, resulting in a loss for TNZ4 in game 2.

The third game mirrored the first two. OMGE was determined to conclude the series swiftly, which they accomplished with a 3-0 victory. Their dominance in the final game left no room for TNZ4 to stage a comeback, as OMGE controlled almost the entire map.



Despite TNZ4’s attempts to create opportunities, such as consecutive “IM Offended!” setups by Defrost and a follow-up “Full Barrage” by Himiko, OMGE’s seasoned experience prevailed.



Following this series victory, OMGE secured their slot as the team representing the Philippines in the MWI 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Bridging the gap

This event has been a milestone and served as a bridge for the gap between the players and their fans.



As the community looks forward to future tournaments, this successful offline playoff series has set a high bar for what is to come in the world of competitive gaming in the Philippines.