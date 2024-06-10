2 APO Frat members killed, 10 injured in an accident en route from Rover Vigil

KALIBO, Aklan — Two people were killed and 10 injured in a road accident involving Alpha Phi Omega (APO) Fraternity after their van crashed with a parked wing van on a national highway in Malungon, Sarangani on Sunday, June 9.

According to a report of Newsline.ph, the victims were on their way to Kidapawan City from the Rover Vigil that the APO Fraternity hosted in Glan, Sarangani, when they came across the accident.

Two of the casualties were immediately pronounced dead. They were recognized as 24-year-old Allen Peniero from Carmen and Christian Mark Cordero from M’lang, both residents of Cotabato Province.

St. Elizabeth Hospital in General Santos City is currently handling two of the 10 injured, who are in a critical state. Those who got injured in the accident were students of Central Mindanao Colleges (CMC). These individuals were namely:

Kurt Devon Gregor Asagra, 20

Ricky Jay Diola, 21

Zosemo Dela Cruz Crispin, 22

Roger Hunas Jr., 22

JC Denver Pampangan Rosite, 23

Vionel Lumogdang, 24

Kelly Elloise Domingo, 25

Erich Vonz Lumogdang, 28

Nashryan Egkayogen

Alden Bacus Magbanu

In an announcement released by the National Administrative Office of APO, they mentioned that there was a total of 18 members involved in the accident.

“It is with profound sadness that we inform you of a tragic incident involving 18 of our fellow Alpha Phi Omega collegiate members who were returning from the ROVER Scouting event,” the announcement said.

They also said that they are working with local authorities and medical personnel to provide all necessary support for the recovery of injured members.

“We ask for your thoughts, prayers, and support for all those affected by this tragedy,” they added.

Members of the APO started a fundraising initiative to give injured individuals financial and medical assistance. They are requesting help with meeting the needs of the patients.