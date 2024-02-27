Two Filipinas shine in the regional World Press Photo Contest; 2023 World Press Photo displayed in Manila

Two Filipinas are among the winners of the regional World Press Photo contest which highlights the Drug War, and the Golden Gays in the Philippines.

The Philippine-leg of the 2023 World Press Photo Exhibition was launched on Monday, February 26 at the College of Saint Benilde, School of Design and Arts to display the works of the top photojournalists who documented the most pressing issues in 2022.

Two Filipinas were among the winners in the regional World Press Photo Contest after competing with thousands of entries.

The six regional juries judged the entries, and all of the winners were picked by a global jury consisting of six regional juries and an international jury chair.

The first selection was made by the regional juries by choosing a selection of entries per category in their regions, followed by the global jury deciding on the regional winners.

Kimberly dela Cruz won in the long-term projects category; her work, “Death of the Nation,” consists of chilling photographs of the drug war that happened in the Philippines from 2016 to 2022.

The photographer, photo editor, and 2023 Contest Southeast Asia and Oceania jury chair, Maika Elan, talked about the importance of Cruz’s entry as it showed a pivotal concern in the drug war in the Philippines. According to her, “A [.] crucial concern was the drug war in the Philippines, where extrajudicial killings and human rights violations are widespread. Photographs highlighted the extrajudicial killings and human rights violations, and raised important questions about justice and accountability.”

On the other hand, Hannah Royles Morales won the regional award for the stories category, where her work portrayed warmth, joy, and dignity in “Home for the Golden Gays.”

She captured the uplifting sense of care inside the LGBTQIA+ community that was challenged by judgment and socioeconomic hardships.

According to Executive Director of the World Press Photo Foundation, Joumana El Zein Khoury, “Millions of people around the world will look at these photos and see death, despair, loss, and crisis. My wish is that they also see what I see. The hope that through documentation there is a chance of justice and a better future, through remembering we honor what is lost, and through the courage and dedication of these photographers we are inspired.”

dela Cruz and Morales compete with over 60,000 entries that were submitted by 3,752 entrants from 127 countries, and they are among the 24 regional winners.

This year’s World Press Photo Exhibition local partner in the Philippines is DAKILA, and they believe in the power of press freedom.

“…to continue telling the truth amidst blatant censorship and attacks. [For] the human rights community to continue defending press freedom and community journalism in telling the truth on the key issues the country faces, such as the drug war and gender discrimination,” DAKILA Communications, Floyd Scott Tiogangco stated.

The two Filipina stories, together with the other winners from the global and regional categories, will be displayed in an exhibition at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2023 in Manila.

The exhibit will take place from February 26 to March 17, 2024, at The Gallery, 11th Floor, College of Saint Benilde, School of Design and Arts, Metro Manila.

The main focus of this forum are the 2023 World Press Winners Hannah Reyes Morales, Kimberly dela Cruz, photographer Ezra Acayan, and representatives from the Golden Gays and families of the drug war victims.

The events that will be conducted are made possible in partnership with DAKILA, College of Saint Benilde – Design and Arts Campus, and the support from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Philippines.