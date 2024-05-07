Batangas jamboree back after 5-year hiatus; Over 5,500 Scouts unite

The four-day event focuses on developing life skills and sustaining relevance. Activities include social dance, Palarong Pinoy, and a talent show.

BALAYAN, Batangas — More than 5,500 Scouts and Scout leaders from 38 sub-offices of Batangas province joined the 26th Batangas Provincial Scout Jamborette (BPSJ) held at Barangay Caloocan, Balayan, Batangas, on May 2-5.

This is the first physical provincial-wide camp of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSoP) – Batangas Council after 5 years, due to the pandemic restrictions imposed during the height of COVID-19.

With the theme, “Batangueñong Iskawts: Developing Life Skills and Sustaining Relevance,” the four-day jamborette was filled with activities and programs to hone the skills of the scouts.

Participants arrived as early as Wednesday, May 1 to prepare their camp and themselves for the 26th BPSJ Grand Opening Ceremony.

The opening ceremony was graced by notable people in the Scouting community and the provincial and local government of Batangas and Balayan, Batangas respectively.

Present to lead the official commencement of the even were municipal mayor and vice mayor of Mataas Na Kahoy, Batangas, Hon. Janet Ilagan and Hon. Jay Ilagan. An inspirational message from Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas was also heard as the Council Honorary Chairperson.

After the opening program, the eagle scouts and training team started the afternoon with different activities including Social Dance, Palarong Pinoy, Semaphore, Wig Wag, Adventure Trail, Messenger of Peace, Compass and Map reading, and Scouts of the World Award, to enhance the skills, knowledge, and socialization of the participants.

Council Scout Representative Kimi Zalameda shared their reflection on different team activities in an interview.

“Siguro ’yung pakiki get along mo, socializing with different people. Kasi sa ganun nakakahelp s’ya, especially if sa mga activities need ng pakikipag interact para matapos yung mga need gawin,” Zalameda said.

To promote cooperation, teamwork, and cultural heritage, the Batangas Council conducted a talent show at night dubbed as “Scouts Got Talent”, as it was joined by Scouts and Scout Leaders of different sub-camps. Sub-camps are the division of the whole campsite in a Scouting activity.

On the second day, one of the event highlights happened as the Jambo Fiesta or Jamboree Festival were implemented in the provincial jamboree.

The host municipality, Balayan, made sure that the participants are able to experience popular feasts and celebrations like the Kallebasa and Parada ng Lechon Festivals. It consisted of kite flying and making, the presentation of attired and colorful lechons while being sprinkled with water, and a boodle fight.

“It made me feel proud even if the time allotted was short, we were still able to showcase the beauty and fun of the pride of Balayan, the famous Parada ng Lechon. It was grand in a sense that all sub-offices had their own decorated lechon which makes the event more festive as traditional Filipino gathering has lechon as a main event for everyone to devour in their meals. The participants were evidently happy as they went back to their subcamps with a full stomach and wide smiles,” said by Queen Arroyo, member of the Ten Outstanding Boy Scout of the Philippines 2023 and provincial jamboree staff.

This is because the annual Parada ng Lechon coincides with the celebration of the birth of Saint John the Baptist, which is held every June 24th.

“Although it was really not a new experience, these traditions never fail to amaze me and warm my heart,” Rheimzel Centina, a participant, said.

Going on the third day of the jamboree, 240 Scouts were awarded in Court of Honor – First Class Award to reward their participation in the advancement camp.

On the other hand, the local government unit of Balayan, along with its sponsors, showed generosity by giving gift packs and free food to the participants as they organized a Jambo Jam or the first-ever Mayor’s night in the BPSJ, for the participants to enjoy the night, having a raffle with a variety of prizes and live bands to provide entertainment.

The recently concluded 4-day jamborette is still so fresh to the scouts and adult leaders that they are already looking forward to the next one.

“I’m looking forward para sa next PSJ kasi I’m sure na mas marami akong scouts na mami-meet from different schools here sa Batangas at alam kong mas may matututunan akong new skills sa iba’t ibang activities na gagawin pa natin,” Aireen Bautista, a participant, said.

“Nakaka-improve din kasi ang PSJ or any scouting activities sa aking socializing skills kaya for me hindi lang happiness ang nabibigay niya sa akin dahil nakaka help din siya sa mga bagay na gusto ko pang i-improve sa sarili ko,” she added.