Scout media group head steps down as new leaders emerge

AMAPS Founder Khim Gamora steps down as the Executive Director as a new generation of officers takes over the revamped Scout media group.

PASIG CITY, Metro Manila—The remaining active founder of the first-ever Scout media group announced his resignation during the organization’s journalism training event held at Libmanan, Camarines Sur on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Jan Khim Gamora, the then executive director of the former Amateur Media Association of Philippine Scouts (AMAPS) steps down as the last board of trustee member during the closing ceremony of the organization’s 2nd Scout Journalism Skills Training, dubbed #Kamalayaan 2023, as he challenged the next leadership to continue writing for the masses and serving the people.

After three years of actively leading the said organization, Gamora said that it is time for the new generation to lead the group to greater heights.

“AMAPS was founded for the Scouts. In [the past] three years that I have been serving as one of its leaders, I have seen how its members and the organization itself grew over time,” he said.

Gamora identified the need of having a Scout-led media organization during the height of COVID-19 pandemic, in which he said that this will keep the Scouting spirit alive in the absence of physical activities.

Among his projects under the old AMAPS were #PinasALAMIN, a voters’ education campaign and coverage for the 2022 National Elections; #Kamalayaan2022, the first-ever Scout Journalism Skills Training; partnerships with Rappler and other organizations including #FactsFirstPH; and the expansion and deployment of its members to other subsidiary organizations and external projects.

He currently serves on advisory capacity for Scouts Against Sexual Harassment and Abuse (SASHA), a Scout-led anti-gender-based violence group.

Prior to his resignation, Gamora hinted that he will soon leave AMAPS during the training, describing the #Kamalayaan2023 as his “last hoorah” for the organization.

After the acceptance speech of the newly inducted Editor-in-Chief Cei Fernando, he thanked all the past and present members of AMAPS who became part of the journey during his closing remarks.

“It is a privilege to address each and every one of you, as I express my sincere appreciation for your exceptional service, unwavering friendship, and unbreakable bonds that we have forged together,” he said.

Gamora also sent his gratitude and congratulations to Fernando for her dedication to making #Kamalayaan2023 happened.

“I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to our new Editor-in-Chief, Franceine Rose. Your tireless dedication and relentless efforts in making this event happen are truly commendable,” he said.

He then announced his resignation to all those present in the event.

“As I reflect on the journey we have shared, the memories we have created, and the impact we have made together, I have made the difficult decision to announce my resignation,” Gamora said.

“I am confident that the spirit of camaraderie, dedication, and service that binds us will continue to thrive under new leadership,” he added.

The former executive director said that AMAPS has always been for the Scouts, and by the Scouts when asked about the reason for his resignation.

“I believe that now is the best time to let the Scouts, the young people, and the next generation to lead. Again, AMAPS is theirs in the first place. We just prepared them for it,” he said.

The former executive director hopes that the current editorial board continue serving the people, writing for the masses, as Scout-journalists who live by the Scout Oath and Law.

“It is your responsibility to be the living embodiment of a true Scout, of a journalist, true to our Scout Oath and Law,” he said.

Gamora is one of the three founders of the said organization including Dominique Doarte Gapayao and Keven-Jayson Ecat.

Gapayao is currently finishing his post-graduate studies while Ecat actively serves as a Field Scout Executive in Taguig City Council.