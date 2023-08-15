Scout media group names publication adviser

Philippine-based independent Scout media group names its former managing editor as the publication adviser for Editorial Year 2023-2024.

CAMALIGAN, Camarines Sur—The newly inducted editorial board members of the independent Scout media organization announced their publication adviser on Tuesday, August 15.

AMAPS, through its Facebook page officially named Eagle Scout Alyanna Alcantara, a wood badge holder as their adviser for the Editorial Year 2023-2024.

“We are thrilled to introduce our Publication Adviser for the upcoming Editorial Year ’23-’24, the accomplished Eagle Scout, Alyanna M. Alcantara, WBH,” AMAPS said in their post.

Alcantara has been a member of AMAPS since 2021 who have served in various capacities including being the project officer for the first Scout journalism training, #Kamalayaan2022.

She also served as an ex-officio member of the executive committee and as the managing editor of the Philippine Scout Tribune from 2022-2023.

Prior to her nomination and appointment as the publication adviser, Alcantara held a co-terminus position as the Deputy to the Executive Director.

Her term ended when former AMAPS Executive Director Khim Gamora resigned from his post.

Alcantara thanked the organization for their trust through a social media post.

“Thank you for the never-ending trust, AMAPS,” she said.

According to the announcement post by AMAPS, they are confident that the coming editorial year will be marked by growth, innovation, and impactful publications through Alcantara’s guidance.