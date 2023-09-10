Batangas Scouts kicks-off journalism training series for children

RAMOS, Tarlac—Scouts from Batangas kicked-off a series of journalism training at an elementary school in Tuy, Batangas on Saturday, September 9.

JournoCraft, an initiative project of five Eagle Scouts from Batangas, is a series of journalism skills training that seeks to educate the young students about the world of journalism.

The first leg of the initiative was conducted at Santiago De Guzman Elementary School (SDGES) in Batangas participated by 19 elementary students aged between 10 to 12 years.

Aligned with the project slogan, “Crafting Your Path in Journalism,” its program is dedicated to equipping young minds with the fundamental skills and knowledge required in the field.

The primary objective of JournoCraft is to acquaint young learners with the fundamentals of journalism, equipping them with skills that may benefit their future academic and professional endeavors.

During an icebreaker activity, the program’s proponents also introduced the elementary students to the Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSP). They provided insights into the organization’s activities and how one can aspire to become an Eagle Scout, emphasizing the values of leadership, responsibility, and community engagement that BSP instills.

The curriculum for the day contained a comprehensive range of courses, including Introduction to Journalism, News Writing, Sports Writing, Feature Writing, Editorial Writing, Column Writing, Photojournalism, Layout and Design, and Copyreading. These courses were designed to give students a basic understanding of the field.

Looking ahead, the organizers of JournoCraft envision extending this program into a series that will reach out to other elementary schools in the province of Batangas. While the current emphasis is on elementary students, the team is not ruling out the possibility of expanding their reach to junior and senior high schools in the future.

The team behind JournoCraft comprises Project Chairperson ES Queen Marjorie P. Arroyo and Project Vice Chairperson ES Angela Mae A. Eronico. Other team members and proponents, ES Joy Anne Colinne M. Bautista, ES Angel Tricia Mae L. Reyes, and ES James Anthony M. Diaz, were also present to support the program.

Vice Chairperson Eronico emphasized the significance of early exposure to journalism education and nurturing the young people’s eagerness to explore and understand the world through journalism.

“As they say, ‘Start them young.’ We are preparing the youth to share ideas and always wanting to know more as they grow up,” Eronico said.

According to the organizers, JournoCraft’s debut at the SDGES marks the beginning of fostering a new generation of journalists in Batangas.