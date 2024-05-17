BBM rejects abolishing NTF-ELCAC amid red-tagging concerns and SC ruling

QUIAPO, MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, May 17, turned down calls to abolish the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). He emphasized the task force’s success in reducing “internal security threats.”

This statement came after the Supreme Court’s ruling that red-tagging endangers people’s lives, liberty, and security.

Speaking in Cagayan de Oro City, President Marcos denied that government officials were involved in red-tagging.

“Why do you always ask me that? There’s no reason for us to abolish it. What’s being said is because there’s allegedly red-tagging going on,” Marcos told reporters.

“The government does not do that, but other people. Quite the opposite,” he added.

Marcos stressed that the task force still has work to do. He mentioned that some areas are still under communist control.

“We have to finish this because there are still villages which have not been cleared of rebels. There are still returnees that have not been given assistance,” he said.

Human Rights Groups’ Concerns

Human rights groups have urged Marcos to stop red-tagging and disband the NTF-ELCAC, arguing that it targets activists and critics as communist supporters.

Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said red-tagging “has long threatened the lives, security, and liberty of scores of human rights activists, political dissenters, and ordinary Filipinos—many of them have been victims of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, illegal or arbitrary arrests and detention, and many other forms of grave human rights violations.”

The Supreme Court, in a 39-page decision, highlighted that red-tagging puts individuals at risk from vigilantes, paramilitary groups, or even state agents.

The ruling was written by Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda. It came from a petition by activist Siegfred Deduro. He claimed the military accused him of being a top member of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the New People’s Army (NPA).

Government Defense of NTF-ELCAC

National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya defended the NTF-ELCAC, calling abolition calls unfounded.

He described the task force as a “game changer” in the fight against the NPA.

“Because of the NTF-ELCAC, the NPA has been strategically defeated with its last remaining nine weakened guerilla fronts with around 1,000 remaining armed members scattered in remote areas. Peace is finally within our reach,” Malaya said.

Malaya argued that leftist groups push for the task force’s abolition because the government is close to defeating the CPP, NPA, and National Democratic Front.

He also noted that President Marcos, who chairs the task force, is pleased with its progress.

“In the last NTF-ELCAC meeting in Malacañang, the President, as task force chairperson, was very happy with the achievements of the NTF ELCAC,” Malaya said.

He mentioned that Marcos directed the task force to implement the Amnesty Program, increase financial support to 846 barangays under the NTF-ELCAC’s Barangay Development Program, and study the task force’s 2024-2028 Roadmap.

United Nations rapporteurs Irene Khan and Ian Fry have recognized the negative effects of red-tagging and called for the government to dismantle the NTF-ELCAC.

In 2020, the United Nations Human Rights Office criticized that red-tagging has been a “persistent and powerful threat to civil society and freedom of expression.”

The NTF-ELCAC was set up in 2018 by then-president Rodrigo Duterte to fight local communist insurgency. But, it has faced ongoing criticism from human rights groups and international organizations for its controversial methods.