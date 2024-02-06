BSP-Camarines Sur holds Scout forum, prepares for regional forum

More than a hundred local councils of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines conduct Youth Forum in preparation for the upcoming National Scout Youth Forum in summer.

LAGONOY, Camarines Sur—Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSP) – Camarines Sur Council conducted a council-wide parliamentary Scout forum at a national high school in Lagonoy, Camarines Sur on January 19-21.

The 2024 Council Scout Youth Forum (CSYF) of BSP – Camarines Sur Council held at San Ramon Pilot National High School, Lagonoy, Camarines Sur last January 19-21, 2024 had a 66% increase in participants compared to 58 registered participants last year.

Setting a new record, the CSYF was able to garner a total of 96 Senior Scout participants where there were 20 Senior Scouts from District 1, 23 from District 2, 26 from District 3, 19 Scouts from District 4, and 8 recorded delegates from District 5.

“It is crucial that this annual event is gradually being promoted and gaining more recognition among a larger pool of young scouting members”, according to Camarines Sur’s Council Scout Representative 1 (2023) and one of the RSR of Bicol Region, Janine Althea Moral.

Looking back at the records of the said Council, this year’s CSYF had a larger number of participants compared to the previous years.

In the brief interview, Moral said, “especially since there were a lot of Scouting units that had joined their first ever CSYF, it was a celebration that the CamSur Council is starting to increase its representation across its covered sectors”.

Written on the list of the event’s registration, there were new school delegates who had participated that had never joined the CSYF before. Among them are Ramon B. Felipe Sr. National High School, Montessori Children’s House of Learning Inc. – Goa, Bicol for Christ Mission Academy Inc., V. Bagasina Sr. Memorial High School, and Tandaay High School.

On her remarks, Moral lastly stated, “Hence, to sustain this milestone, we plan to further it by proposing a forum orientation to become a prerequisite for interested scouts in every conduct of CSYF, in hopes that their successful participation may possibly continue to heighten enthusiasm and interest from more scouting units from our council”.

The Camarines Sur Council is now eyeing on creating a larger coverage of their CSYF for the following years and is already preparing for the Regional Scout Youth Forum with their two CSRs, Vincent Luzon and Mikaela Alvea, together with the Forum observers.