Cavaliers bested Magic; Cavs to face Boston in semis

Cleveland Cavaliers secure victory over Orlando Magic in Game 7, advance to NBA playoffs' next round

BULAN, Sorsogon — In a gripping showdown, the Cleveland Cavaliers clinched victory over the Orlando Magic in a decisive Game 7 of the NBA playoffs’ first round. This sealed their triumph with a final score of 106-94.

With this hard-fought win, the Cavaliers secured their ticket to the next round of the NBA playoffs. They are now set to face off against the first-seeded Boston Celtics.

Donovan Mitchell once again showcased his scoring expertise as he delivered a commanding performance with 39 points, building on his exceptional 50-point display in the Game 6 loss.

Mitchell made two of his eight three-point attempts and shot 11 for 27 from the field. He also got to the free-throw line 17 times in Game 7, earning 15 of his points at the charity stripe.

Backed by his teammates, including Caris LeVert with 15 points off the bench and Max Strus with 13 points.

Despite a stellar 38-point effort from Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, the Cavaliers managed to maintain their composure with Evan Mobley’s 11 points with 16 rebounds and five blocked shots and Darius Garland’s 12 points contributing to their advantage.

Starting center Jarrett Allen was sidelined due to injury. The Cavaliers demonstrated their depth and determination as they secured their spot in the semifinals.

“I didn’t want to go home,” Mitchell said as he spearheaded Cleveland’s charge to victory, particularly in a pivotal third quarter where they outscored the Magic 33-15.

Mitchell noted that even with an 18-point lead in the first quarter, they did not feel their confidence slip.

Securing his first-ever place on the NBA All-Star team was a major achievement for Paolo Banchero. He showcased his leadership as he guided the Magic to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

During this impressive run, Banchero maintained remarkable averages of 27 points, 8.6 rebounds, and four assists per game. These solidified his status as a pivotal player for his team.

“Paolo Banchero is going to be a monster,” Mitchell said.

The Cavaliers are off to Boston for a face-off against the Celtics for the semi-finals on Tuesday, May 8th, 7:00AM PHT.