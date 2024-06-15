Cayetano praises PH-HK relations on Independence Day 

SAN PEDRO, Laguna — Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano hailed the Philippines’ relationship with Hong Kong during the celebration of the 126th Independence Day sponsored by the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong on Wednesday, June 12.

Cayetano praised the long-term relationship’s resilience, relevance, and reliability, noting their mutual support and ability to overcome recurring concerns.

“There are many conflicts around the world, but somehow in this part of the world, we found a way to be one family,” Cayetano said.

“If you ask me to describe our relationship with Hong Kong in particular, and China in general, it is resilient. [There are] issues and problems [that we are facing], but we always find a way to become brothers and sisters again,” he said.

He underscored the mutual support between the two regions, particularly during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you need us, we will be there for you, and when we need you, you’re always there for us,” he added.

Cayetano’s address emphasized the good elements of the PH-HK relationship, despite the political tensions with China.

China have been obstructing Philippine resupply efforts and fisherfolks using big fishing vessels and their Coast Guard ships. For the past couple of months, these incidents occur more frequent and more violent, using water cannons and intentionally colliding with the Filipino boats and ships.

The 126th Philippine Independence Day celebration in Hong Kong, which he described as a “tribute” to the efforts of the overseas Filipino workers there, was met with appreciation.

Hong Kong is actively supporting Filipino and other ASEAN investors in exploring markets across the Greater Bay Area, the Chinese Mainland, and globally. It reaffirms its role as a leading international fundraising platform, professional service center, and logistics hub.

During the speech of the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, Paul Chan Mo-po encourages more Filipinos to visit Hong Kong more, promising a city that thrives on connectivity and opportunity.

“I was told that the Hong Kong Disneyland, and the recently opened World of Frozen in particular, is the most popular destination for our Filipino friends,” he said.

“Do come more often. The city continues to be welcoming and vibrant, brimming with new business and investment opportunities,” he added.

Hong Kong continues to appeal as a vibrant destination offering new business prospects and investment opportunities.

On the tourism front, Hong Kong has become increasingly popular among Filipino tourists.

They welcomed over 750,000 visitors last year and surpassed 430,000 visitors in the first five months of this year, indicating a notable increase in tourism.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) updated statistics show approximately 200,000 Filipino workers in Hong Kong. The country remains a popular travel destination for Filipinos.

Chan also expressed gratitude to over 220,000 Filipino citizens, who play a significant role in their community.

“Finally, I would also like to take this opportunity to express my regards and gratitude to some 220 000 Filipino nationals who are important members of our community, many of them [were] indeed being regarded by Hong Kong people as members of families,” he said.

“They have made invaluable contributions to the well-being of our families and the economic vitality of this great city,” he added.

At the end of his speech, Cayetano emphasized the need for the relationship between the two countries to remain strong and resilient.