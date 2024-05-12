Celtics bounces back, takes lead versus Cavaliers

Boston Celtics take 2-1 lead against Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference semifinals

BALAYAN, Batangas— The Boston Celtics bounced back to take the lead by 2-1 in the best-of-seven series after going up against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 106-93, in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday, May 12 (PHT)

During the first quarter of the game, the two teams were chasing each other’s scores.

Jayson Tatum paved the way for the Celtics after having a record of 33 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists. This was alongside Jaylen Brown, who added 28 points and 9 rebounds.

Tatum made a three-point play. The Celtics started the second half by scoring 14 straight points to take a 23-point lead.

“Tonight was a great test, an opportunity for us to come out and respond, and play better and harder. There was a purpose behind every play. We did a good job communicating our actions,” Tatum said.

“We need everybody to be on the same page and everybody to come out with the same effort. The rest will take care of itself because we’ve got enough talent in this locker room,” Brown said.

In the Cavs loss, Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and had six rebounds. But the All-Star guard sustained a left knee injury in the fourth quarter and struggled.

With Boston leading by 13 and in control, Mitchell made an exit with 1:19 remaining and headed to the locker room.

They narrowed the Celtics’ lead to 15 points by the end of the third quarter. They also scored the initial six points in the fourth.

But, whenever the Celtics needed a bucket, they turned to either Tatum or Brown. Both broke down Cleveland’s defense for layups or made tough, contested jumpers.

“It changed the game. Give them credit. They came out with a sense of urgency. It’s tough to come back from that. They came out with an intention,” Mitchell said about the Cavaliers’ slow start at halftime.

The Celtics and the Cavs will compete against each other again on May 14, at 7:00 AM (PHT).