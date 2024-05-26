Boston Celtics secure third conference finals win vs Indiana Pacers, 114-111

BALAYAN, Batangas— The Boston Celtics remained undefeated in the Eastern Conference Finals’ Game 3, 3-0. They went up against the Indiana Pacers, 114-111, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, on May 26 (PHT).

Jayson Tatum paved the way for the Celtics after finishing with 36 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Jaylen Brown also contributed 24 points and 3 assists. And Al Horford added 23 points and 5 rebounds, he shot seven of his 12 3-pointers.

The Celtics narrowed down the gap as they rallied their way through during the fourth quarter. Despite Jrue Holiday not feeling well during that day, he still managed to make a late-game clutch.

Holiday set a record of 14 points in Game 3. With 38.9 seconds left on the clock, he converted a three-point play that gave the Celtics their first lead in almost 36 minutes. This was followed by him knocking away the ball and making a game-saving steal. Additionally, Tatum accounts for 60 percent of the Celtics’ points in the fourth quarter.

“I’m glad we got him, Jrue’s a hell of a competitor. Obviously, he’s won a championship. For him to come out here and put it all on the line for us and come up with a big play to win the game, we’ve got a hell of a team,” Tatum said.

The Pacers still played a close match against the Celtics in Game 3. Despite being without their star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, due to his injured left hamstring. He sustained the injury during the second quarter of Game 2, and he exited late in the third quarter.

The team first ruled him uncertain for the third game of the competition but eventually decided to exclude him.

“He very much wants to play, desperately wants to play. But the decision on tonight was taken out of his hands earlier in the day. It was determined tonight was not an option. He is feeling better and we’ll see where he is on Monday,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said.

Andrew Nembhard spearheaded the Pacers after finishing with a Playoff career-high 32 points, 9 assists, and 4 rebounds. T.J. McConnell also made a record of 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. Pascal Siakam scored 22 points and 6 assists. Lastly, Myles Turner scored 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pacers gave an impressive performance. They were the ones leading almost the entire game.

They scored 69 points in the first half, made 18-point leads twice, and maintained a 107-99 lead with three minutes remaining against their opponent.

But Holiday’s finishing surge, including a big layup, the go-ahead free throw, a defensive play of the game, and two free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining, helped the Celtics secure a 114-111 victory.

“Courageous. Our guys played a great game. We came up a little short tonight, but we will be back Monday, and we will be punching even harder,” Carlisle said.

The Celtics and Pacers will face each other again on May 28 at 8 AM (PHT) and at the Pacers’ homecourt. The Celtics can advance to the NBA Playoffs Finals 2024 and earn their second appearance in the Finals in three years by securing another win in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.