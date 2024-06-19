Celtics win 18th NBA Finals title with dominant Game 5 win vs Mavericks

The Boston Celtics clinched their 18th NBA Finals Championship after defeating the Dallas Mavericks, 106-88, in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs Finals held at the winner’s home court on Tuesday, June 18 (PHT).

They dominated the fifth game after losing Game 4 with a 34-point deficit, as the Mavericks got their first win in the Finals’ series.

The Celtics made history in the NBA Championship

The Celtics now broke the tie with the Los Angeles Lakers, making them have the most championships in NBA history.

They claimed their last championship title prior to the recent one, in 2008, after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers.

They also have the second-best winning percentage with 16-3 during this year’s Playoffs, behind the Golden State Warriors with 16-1 in 2017.

This is since the adoption of the best-of-seven Playoff format for all four rounds of the NBA Playoffs in 2003.

Meanwhile, the first half of Game 5 had been intense after Payton Pritchard made his second buzzer-beater halfcourt shot in the series, sealing the score to 67-46.

Making him hit the longest shot in the Finals since 1998.

J.B. for MVP

The Celtics’ forward, Jaylen Brown, was recognized as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the NBA Playoffs 2024 Finals.

Brown received the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP after finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in the fifth game of the Finals.

“You’re going to have to fight and just stay in the moment. That’s what matters most. At this level, you have some very talented players who are going to be on the floor, and you’ve got to bring it every single night,” Brown said.

Brown had an average of 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 44 percent from the field during the Finals.

“I just think, a full team effort. I think everybody played and did their part very well. You know, we sacrificed all season long and then we guard it. I think we really locked in on defense even tonight was an example of that. We just overwhelmed them with our defensive pressure. So, I think, defense helped us win the championship,” Brown said.

Game 5 Recap

During the fifth game, Jayson Tatum delivered an amazing performance after finishing with 31 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. Together with the Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown, who had a record of 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

For the Mavericks, Luka Dončić led the way for the team after having a record of 28 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. Along with Kyrie Irving, who finished with 15 points.

“They were physical a lot they have great defenders. Just everything, they’re a great team that’s what they do,” Dončić said.

The Celtics spearheaded the early game with a 9-2 lead, with Jrue Holiday scoring the first three buckets.

Despite the Mavericks narrowing the score gap to 19-18, their opponent managed to make a 9-0 run at the end of the first quarter, extending their lead to 28-18.

In the third quarter, the Celtics continued to extend their lead to as much as 26 points and did not allow the Mavericks to get near the score.