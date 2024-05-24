Celtics dominate Game 2; Jaylen Brown reaches career-high 40 points

BALAYAN, Batangas — The Boston Celtics claim their second win, 126-110, after defeating the Indiana Pacers, 2-0, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, held at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 24 (PHT).

Jaylen Brown showed an incredible performance after finishing with 40 points and 5 rebounds, along with Derrick White, who made a record of 23 points and 6 assists, Jayson Tatum, who also had 23 points, and Jrue Holiday, who had 15 points and 10 assists.

“I think he cares about it in a way that motivates him, and I think he doesn’t really care about it at all. He understands that winning is the most important thing. He just cares about the right stuff,” Celtics’ coach Joe Mazulla said after watching Brown’s career playoff high of 40 points.

Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers after he finished with 28 points and 5 rebounds, with Andrew Nembhard contributing 16 points and 5 assists.

After the Celtics took an early 12-0 lead, the Pacers gradually narrowed the gap in the first half.

The lead changed hands 10 times in the opening quarter, with the Pacers holding a 27-22 advantage with 1:14 left. However, the Celtics made a shooting streak, scoring the next 20 points.

During a dry spell that lasted for six minutes, Indiana failed to shoot nine consecutive shots and made four turnovers.

Brown spearheaded the Celtics after he scored 10 points and 24 assists at halftime. And he opened the third quarter with two quick baskets that resulted in the Celtics extending the lead to 61-52.

The Celtics and the Pacers will face each other again at Gainbridge FieldHouse in Indianapolis on May 26 at 8 AM (PHT).