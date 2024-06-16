COMELEC assures ACMs to arrive on time for the 2025 elections

QUIAPO, Manila — Automated counting machines (ACMs) from South Korea are expected to arrive on time for use in next year’s midterm polls, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) said last Friday, June 14.

At a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing, COMELEC spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said that 200 ACMs will arrive in the Philippines this month, noting that the initial batch of 20 demonstration machines arrived in May. Most of the equipment will come in the next few months to meet the requirements for the May 12, 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE).

COMELEC is renting 110,000 ACMs from a joint venture of Miru Systems Co Ltd, Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies, Inc. (MIRU-ICS-STCC-CPSTI).

Laudiangco detailed the delivery schedule of ACMs. 20,000 machines will come in August, and 30,000 will come in September. More units will arrive each month until all 110,000 units are delivered by December.

“On time pa po tayo. Wala po tayong delay,” Laudiangco said, adding that there have been no issues in the ongoing tests in key areas.

As part of the demonstration, the poll body showcased the use of “marked” ballots.

“At iyong part ng security features po, may timing marks po iyan. Iyan ang sinasabi namin kapag iyan ay nalagyan ng marka o sinadya man o hindi sinasadya ay talagang hindi babasahin ng makina dahil iyan ay security feature,” Laudiangco said.

“Sinubukan din po namin ito at pinakita natin sa lahat na ir-reject ang balota,” he added.

Laudiangco also said that local authorities will make the ballot paper for the upcoming elections, ensuring the process remains fast and safe.

The Commission on Elections aims to ensure a smooth and reliable 2025 midterm elections. COMELEC believes all preparations are on track, with meticulous planning to avoid any delays or issues.

The successful demonstration of the ACMs and their security features strengthened confidence in the upcoming electoral process, reinforcing the integrity of the democratic process in the country.