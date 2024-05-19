COMELEC, NCSC unite for 2025 midterm elections, urge elders to register 

BALAYAN, Batangas— The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) and the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) united to urge more senior citizens to register as voters on Friday, May 17 in line with the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

COMELEC chairperson George Erwin Garcia and NCSC chairperson Franklin Quijano led the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement in a simple rite held at the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila.

With the Register Anywhere Project, Filipinos can now register to vote at anywhere in the country regardless of where they currently live. Because of this, more senior citizens are expected to register.

Garcia assured the vulnerable sectors that voting would be ideal in the next elections.

“Hindi sapat na meron kang 11.2 million registered na senior citizens. Dapat ambisyunin ng COMELEC at ng NCSC, ilan sa 11.2 million ang makakaboto. Useless ‘yong nakapagpa-rehistro lang. Diyan mo makikita sa pagboto ‘yong pagnanais ng mga nakatatanda na ayusin ang kinabukasan ng mga kabataan,” he added.

He also said that they were pushing for senior citizens to have access to internet voting. It would be first introduced to Filipinos who are working or living abroad.

“We will be pushing for internet voting for senior citizens same with registered Filipino voters overseas,” Garcia said.

Quijano lauded COMELEC for its attempt to ensure inclusive voter registration efforts.

“The efforts of the Comelec were beyond expectation. Can you imagine the COMELEC going to geographically challenged areas just to have everyone registered? Saludo kami sa COMELEC sa efforts,” he said.

COMELEC hopes for early voting hours for the said elections in malls across the nation. These are for those that are part of the vulnerable sectors, such as senior citizens.