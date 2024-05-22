COMELEC surpasses 3 million new voter registrations for 2025 elections 

QUIAPO, Manila— As of Monday, May 21, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) exceeded its goal of registering 3 million new voters for the 2025 midterm elections.

“We will proceed until the very end. What is important is the assurance that they are able to vote. A vote not cast is a voice not heard,” said Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia in a phone interview.

COMELEC reported 3, 020, 999 new registrants since February 12. The registration will continue until September 30.

Regional Registration Numbers

The regions with the highest number of new voters include:



CALABARZON: 541, 724

National Capital Region: 440, 857

Central Luzon: 349, 926

Central Visayas: 205, 784

Other regions with significant numbers of applicants are:

Davao Region: 171, 101

Western Visayas: 164, 036

Northern Mindanao: 148, 276

Bicol Region: 133, 039

SOCCSKSARGEN: 126, 463

Zamboanga Peninsula: 118, 972

Ilocos Region: 116, 584

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM): 108, 261

Eastern Visayas: 107, 266

The regions with the lowest number of registrants are Caraga (77, 348), MIMAROPA (75, 673), and the Cordillera Administrative Region (39,059).

Call for Reactivation of Deactivated Voters

Garcia also urged the 4.2 million deactivated voters to reactivate their registration.

“You can come to our registration sites to fill up an application for reactivation. The 4.2 million figure is so big and is unacceptable. No need to present anything. Technically, they already have a record with us,” he said.

Most deactivated voters are those who failed to vote in two consecutive regular elections, according to Comelec.

COMELEC’s ongoing efforts aim to ensure every eligible Filipino can join in the democratic process in the upcoming 2025 elections.