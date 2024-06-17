Coron mulls persona non-grata status for influencers, Rosmar, Rendon

QUIAPO, Manila – Popular social media influencers Rendon Labador and Rosemarie Peñamora Tan, also known as “Rosmar,” may soon be declared persona non-grata in Coron, Palawan said one of municipal council members, John Patrick Reyes.

Reyes announced in a Facebook post that he has drafted a resolution, declaring Labador and Rosmar “persona non-grata.”

This followed a video of the two influencers went viral on social media platform, X. The original video was posted by Labador on his Facebook page.

Si Rendon at Rosmar akala mo may ari ng Munisipyo kung makapagmahiya kay ate. Nakaka gigil talaga ang mga tao na nanduduro. Sa mga taga Palawan specially sa Coron. Please I-persona Non Grata n’yo ang mga ‘to. pic.twitter.com/cEDdDqpQcC — K a h e l J a y 🇵🇸🇵🇭 (@KahelJay) June 14, 2024

The council is expected to approve the resolution after their regular session on June 24.

“RESOLVED, as it is hereby RESOLVED, to declare Rendon Labador, Rosemarie Tan Pamulaklakin a.k.a. Rosmar, and Marki Tan as persona non-grata in the Municipality of Coron, Palawan for their disrespectful behavior, negative publicity, incitement to conflict, and violation of Republic Act No. 10951, also known as the ‘Property and Damage Penalty Adjustment Act’; Article 153 of the Revised Penal Code; and Republic Act No. 11313, also known as the “Safe Spaces Act (Bawal Bastos Law),’” the draft resolution stated.

The draft resolution highlights Labador’s actions, calling them “rude, improper, and a blatant disregard for decorum.”

It further stated that the vloggers caused undue distress and humiliation on the mayor’s staff, casting a negative light on the office they represent.

A declaration of persona non grata means that people are unwelcome in a place. But it lacks the authority to stop them from entering.

The Incident

Staff member Jho Cayabyab Trinidad made a comment using her personal account accusing the influencers of exploiting locals in Coron for their vlog aiming to give groceries and to promote tourism.

To address the comment, Labador and Rosmar visited Coron Mayor Marjo Reyes.

Videos on social media show Labador shouting and pointing at Trinidad, but Trinidad stayed calm throughout the confrontation.

While Labador and Rosmar convinced Trinidad to post a public apology online.

Following the incident, the Mayor’s Office of Coron released a statement on Facebook.

“Binigyang-diin ng Punong Bayan na hindi siya nasiyahan sa naganap na insidente sa kanyang opisina lalo na’t wala siya sa lugar ng mga oras na iyon,” the statement read.

“Inatasan niya ang nasabing departamento na ikalap ang lahat ng mga dokumento, opisyal na mga reklamo at mga viral videos para sa mga susunod na hakbangin at aksyon na gagawin,” it added.

As of press time, the viral video has over nine million views.