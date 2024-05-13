Creamline Cool Smashers clinch eighth PVL championship title in thrilling five-set victory over Choco Mucho Flying Titans

SAN PEDRO, Laguna — In a thrilling finale, the Creamline Cool Smashers coined their eighth Premier Volleyball League (PVL) championship title. They won the title against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Sunday, May 12 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Cool Smashers sealed a spectacular finish to the 2024 All-Filipino Conference. They scored 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11 in a five-set nail-biter Game 2 of the Finals series.

Leading the charge was the Finals MVP Jema Galanza. Her stellar performance with 20 points only from attacks clinched the win for their team.

Galanza highlighted the joint effort of every player and that it wasn’t only an individual the load.

“Alam naman namin na hindi madali, na hindi nila ibibigay agad-agad sa’min ‘to kaya umabot talaga ng five sets,” said Galanza.

“Alam naman natin kung gaano rin talaga lumalaban yung Choco Mucho so kami, ano lang, naniwala lang din kami sa isa’t isa. Gusto lang talaga namin makuha itong game na ‘to,” she added.

Bea De Leon, who recently joined Creamline after being with the Flying Titans for four years, sealed the deal with the final point. In a fierce fifth set, she secured victory for the Cool Smashers in a thrilling sweep.

In a post-game interview, De Leon highlighted that there was no underlying emotions or intentions behind her match-winning play.

“So ‘yon, sobrang wala, ‘yon lang talaga siguro, God’s will na talaga. Ibinigay nalang talaga niya samin. Bonus lang ‘yon, highlight na lang siya sa championship.” De Leon said.

Granting to the win were players Bernadeth Pons with 17 markers, Tots Carlos’ 16 points. Alongside them were Pangs Panaga with 13, with Kyle Negrito’s exceptional 23 receptions.

Creamline’s resilience and teamwork was too much to overcome, despite a valiant effort from the Flying Titans, spearheaded by Sisi Rondina and Royse Tubino.

For Choco Mucho, led by Sisi Rondina and Royse Tubino, it was a horse pill to take as they had two straight finals defeat against Creamline. This echoed their fate from the previous season.

Creamline Cool Smashers marked another milestone in their PVL journey. They proved their status as one of the most dominant forces in Philippine volleyball.