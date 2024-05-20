Dallas Mavericks beat Oklahoma City Thunder; Mavs to play in Western finals 

SAN PEDRO, Laguna— The Dallas Mavericks to advance to finals for the second time in three seasons. They stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder, 117-116, in their neck-and-neck Game 6 during the semi-finals at the American Airlines Center on Sunday, May 19.

The Mavericks tried to catch up against the Thunder as Luka Doncic of Mavericks made two consecutive three-point step back jump shots, 16-14. But the effort still fell short as the first quarter ended with the Thunder leading, 30-23.

Due to his three-pointer in the second quarter, Doncic drove the team to their first lead, 42-40.

The first half was a struggle for the Mavs, ending with a 16-point deficit, 64-48.

Derrick Jones Jr. of the Mavericks opened the second half by adding five points from a 3-pointer and a layup, 68-53 ending the third quarter with a late three-pointer. But the Mavericks still fell short with Thunder taking the lead, 90-83.

The tables seemed to turn for the Mavs in the final quarter as P.J. Washington scored a three-pointer making the game tied at 105 points.

With three minutes left, Doncic made a 19-foot step back shot, pushing the team, 107-105.

Dallas and the Thunder played an intense game until only 2.5 seconds left before the time ended.

Washington delivered the final blow by making two of his three free throws, intentionally missing the third.

Thunder’s Chet Holmgren passed the ball to Jalen Williams, but his half-court shot was not enough.

The Dallas crowd went wild as the game ended with a shocking one-point lead, 117-116.

The last quarter ended with five lead changes and two ties in the final five minutes.

Doncic, who tallied 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double, worked his way up before passing the ball to Washington.

“I think we just stay together. We always talk on the bench, stay together, positive energy. And today was a good example of it,” Doncic said in a post-game interview.

Kyrie Irving and Jones Jr. both scored 22 points each for Dallas. Irving added two rebounds and three assists. Jones Jr. contributed four rebounds and two assists.

Former MVP runner-up and Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a playoff career-high with 36 points, along with 8 rebounds.

The Mavericks will face the winner of the Nuggets-Timberwolves match in the finals.