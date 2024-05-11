Denver dominates Minnesota in Game 3: Murray, Jokic lead charge to victory

SAN PEDRO, LAGUNA — The Denver Nuggets showcased their dominance in Game 3, overpowering the Minnesota Timberwolves with a commanding 117-90 victory at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, May 11.

After facing a 2-0 series deficit, the Nuggets, led by Jamal Murray’s 24 points and Nikola Jokic’s dominant performance, reclaimed control. Murray, who faced criticism after a tough start, bounced back, emphasizing the team’s need to respond to challenges.

Jokic’s 24 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists were instrumental in the Nuggets’ victory.

In contrast, the Timberwolves struggled to keep pace, with Anthony Edwards acknowledging his lackluster performance and taking responsibility for the loss.



“I’ll take the blame for this loss. I came out with no energy at all. I can’t afford to do that for my team. I let my team down, coaches down, fans down,” Edwards said.

“I’ll be ready Sunday,” he added.



Despite a strong effort from Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves fell short in both offensive execution and defensive stops.

The Nuggets’ sharp shooting from beyond the arc, including a 14-for-29 performance, proved to be a game-changer.

Coach Mike Malone praised the Nuggets for their energy and sharpness, highlighting their breakthrough in surpassing the 100-point mark against the formidable Timberwolves defense.

Murray’s improved display, fueled by support from teammates like Jokic and Aaron Gordon, showcased the team’s resilience and offensive depth.

The Nuggets’ strategic ball movement and defensive adjustments stifled the Wolves’ momentum, leading to a significant lead that the Wolves struggled to overcome. Despite the return of Rudy Gobert for the Wolves, the Nuggets’ cohesive play minimized his impact, with key three-pointers from Gordon and Porter further widening the gap.

As the game progressed, frustration grew among the Wolves, resulting in technical fouls for Alexander-Walker and Anderson.

The Nuggets’ control over the game was evident as fans left early, acknowledging the team’s dominance.

In a post-game interview, Alexander-Walker recognized the Nuggets’ efforts to make it a competitive series, emphasizing the need for the Wolves to regroup and respond effectively.



“We earned the right to be talked about, but at the end of the day, we knew they were going to try and make it a series,” Alexander-Walker said.

The Nuggets’ victory marked a pivotal moment in the series, showcasing their championship pedigree and determination to fight back from adversity.

Timberwolves and Nuggets will meet again for their fourth game on Monday, May 13, 8:00 (PHT).