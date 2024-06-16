DOLE issues holiday pay rules for Eid al-Adha

BALAYAN, Batangas— The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) issued pay rules for private sector employees on Friday, June 14, in observance of Eid al-Adha.

Eid-al Adha is one of the two important events in the Muslim calendar, marking the end of the holy fast in the month of Ramadan.

On June 4, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared June 17 as a regular holiday. This was implemented throughout the country under Proclamation 579, Series of 2024.

“If the employee does not work, the employer shall pay 100 percent of the employee’s wage for that day, provided that the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday,” Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said.

Employees who work in the private sector are expected to receive the full amount of their daily pay despite not going to work.

While those who decide to be present will receive double pay.

If their duty exceeds eight hours, the employee will get paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on their shift.

The hourly rate of the basic wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x the number of hours worked.

The employer is required to compensate the employees an additional 30 percent of the basic wage for a labor done.

If it is during a regular holiday and it falls on their rest day, it will be basic wage x 200 percent x 130 percent.

“Where the day immediately preceding the regular holiday is a non-working day in the establishment or the scheduled rest day of the employee, he or she shall be entitled to holiday pay if the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the non-working day or rest day,” the DOLE said.