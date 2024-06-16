DOST unveils roll of qualifiers for 2024 S&T Undergraduate Scholarships

LEMERY, Batangas — The Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) announces the final list of qualified scholars who have clinched spots to the 2024 Science and Technology Undergraduate Scholarships, June 16.

This year, 10,756 out of 89,510 (12.02%) aspiring scholars qualified who took the paper-and-pen examination in 205 test centers nationwide last April 6-7.

This is more than the 9,776 qualified students out of 79,585 who also took the scholarship last year.

Moreover, 5,839 of the qualifiers have been qualified under Republic Act 7687 or the 1994 Science and Technology Scholarship.

It is given to deserving students that have economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Meanwhile, the other 4,917 scholars passed for the Merit Scholarship Program.

The said program is for students with high aptitude in the STEM field.

DOST-SEI also said that 244 students may qualify which are on the final list of SEI scholars.

Their names are yet to be announced which will be included when they resubmit certain requirements.

According to Engr. Albert G. Mariño, Director III and Officer-in-Charge of DOST-SEI, the scholarships go to deserving students who have exceptional performances in Science and Technology.

“Our vision is that through these scholarships, we can provide equal opportunities for the students to have such kind of affordances that can equip them with the right tools and knowledge to become the future STEM leaders of this country,” he added.

Qualified scholars are set to enjoy their benefits with the following:

A monthly stipend of ₱8,000;

Tuition fee subsidies up to ₱40,000 per academic year for students who are enrolled in private universities and colleges;

Learning materials and/or a connectivity allowance;

A one-time clothing allowance;

One economy-class round trip per year for students studying outside their home provinces;

Thesis allowance;

Graduation allowance; and

Group accident insurance.

New batch of undergraduate qualifiers will expect their scholarships in the first semester of A.Y. 2024-2025.025.

The DOST-SEI Undergraduate Scholarships are for incoming college freshmen who meet certain eligibility requirements and pass a qualifying examination.

To get the scholarship, the applicant must be in a Bachelor of Science (BS) program for a priority S&T field.

This includes but not limited to:

BS Agriculture;

BS Biology;

BS Chemical Engineering;

BS Civil Engineering;

BS Psychology;

BS Public Health; and

Other priority degree programs in the field.

Scholars in the program must render service in their field in the country after their degree.

They shall do their work obligation for a number of periods equal to the years they enjoyed the grant.

This is stated in Section 13 of RA 7687 whereas it states the condition of the scholarship grant.

The scholarships aim to attract and encourage Filipino youth to pursue a degree program under the S&T field.

It is also established to boost the country’s global competitiveness and progression in the field.

The full list of the qualified scholars for the DOST-SEI Undergraduate Scholarships can be found in the DOST-SEI website.