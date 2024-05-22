First 20 ACMs pass COMELEC’s inspection for 2025 elections 

First 20 Automated Counting Machines for 2025 elections pass hardware acceptance test

QUIAPO, Manila— On Monday, May 21, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) announced that the first 20 Automated Counting Machine (ACM) for the 2025 elections passed the hardware acceptance test (HAT).

COMELEC confirmed that they tested the ACMs delivered by Miru Systems at their warehouse in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

To make sure every part met with the the criteria, the machines went through an array of inspections.

“The diagnostic test results show that all ACM parts, such as the sensor, touchscreen, scanner, printer, camera, USB ports, LED, external keypad, etc. passed the appropriate criteria for each component during the HAT,” the statement read.

Three of the 20 ACMs will undergo further testing. This is to show their functionality before the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) on Tuesday.

Miru Systems in South Korea will produce over 100,000 ACMs for the 2025 midterm elections.

Another 20K ACMs to arrive

COMELEC Chairperson George Erwin Garcia shared that they are consulting the Bureau of Customs (BOC). This is in line with the arrival of another 20,000 ACMs in August.

“We would also want to test the battery to know if it can stand the country’s hot weather, can it withstand a hot election day,” Garcia stated.

Garcia also explained COMELEC’s decision to lease ACMs rather than buy them.

“If the machines company which bagged the lease contract has a dismal performance, it cannot bag another contract anymore because it’s only a lease,” he said.

He noted that leasing avoids costs on warehousing, maintaining, and upgrading purchased machines. This is a current expense for the 80,000 precincts count optical scan (PCOS) machines, and 97,000 vote counting machines (VCMs) from past elections.

COMELEC bundled the contracts for ballot boxes, pens, ballot printing, and laptops. As a result, COMELEC reportedly saved 800 million pesos in public funds.

“They are in charge of everything, except the transmission of the results,” Garcia added.

For the 2025 elections, all ACMs will be tested before being accepted by COMELEC.