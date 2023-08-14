Get to know our editors – slam book edition

What’s the best way to get to know someone more than letting them sign a slam book. In this case, the newly inducted AMAPS editors took the hot seat.

Not all houses have many main doors. Usually, when one door closes, it is time to sleep. Just wait another day and open it.

AMAPS’ closed its door when it rebranded from its old, long, and tongue twisting name—the Amateur Media Association of Philippine Scouts—as well as when it completely revamped its logo from the old ‘play’-like logo to the quill-inspired logo they have right now.

They also revised their organization’s constitution and by-laws signaling for their preparedness to open its door the next day. When did the door shut? When its long-time Executive Director and founder, Eagle Scout Jan Khim Gamora, WBH w/ CML stepped down his post.

Remember the day, August 4, 2023, the Amateur Media Association of Philippine Scouts closed its door. The new editorial board travelled all the way from the Bicol Region to their home provinces before they opened the door again.

But who opened the door? Let’s get to know them!

The Editorial Board

AMAPS new editorial board for the Editorial Year 2023-2024 are composed of 15 Scouts coming from different parts of Luzon who are the ones that made it to the #Kamalayaan2023: 2nd Scout Journalism Skills Training.

I had an opportunity to have a quick chat with the top EB members and we had some fun interviewing them ‘slam book’ style.

Let’s start with AMAPS’ creative director, a true “magiting”, well, it’s on their province’s welcome arch. Is she brave? Should we fear her?

Angela Eronico

Angela prefers to be called Lae and her favorite food is frozen yogurt. As a Scout, her favorite merit badge is camping where ironically, you can not get a frozen yogurt. Kidding. We know she’s a fit for AMAPS because she is a Swiftie. But maybe Spotify disagrees as her favorite song is “Line Without a Hook on Top” by Rick Montgomery. AMAPS Creative Director Lae Eronico

She believes that we should fear regret more than failure, I don’t know why. Currently, she describes her relationship as “undefined.” So, if anyone wants to try, maybe send her something purple like her favorite color?

Kidding aside, Lae joined AMAPS—as she said—to contribute to a cause greater than herself, a cause that extends beyond the boundaries of personal gain and resonates with the collective well-being of the society and its people. It’s kind of deep, let me just direct quote her.

“AMAPS, at its core, represents a platform that empowers scouts like me to collaborate with like-minded individuals who share a similar passion for journalism. Together, we can amplify voices that might otherwise go unheard,” she said.

Lae grew up with a strong curiosity about the world around her. She said that she always finds herself drawn to current events, social issues, and stories of all kinds. This natural curiosity sparked her desire to not only understand the world but also to communicate what she learned to other people.

“Being a journalist seemed like an ideal avenue to use my curious nature for the purpose of informing, inspiring, and initiating change through the power of words and stories,” she said.

The inner Marites in me pushed her to share one fun fact about her, and guess what? She really came from the “Lalawigan ng magigiting” as she possesses a huge collection of butterfly knives or balisong. Check out some of her collections in the photo below.

© Lae Eronico

Lae calls for her fellow Scouts to take a pen and let their curiosity flow onto the pages.

“Be the storytellers who remind us of our shared experiences and the inherent goodness that resides within us all. Keep writing, keep sharing, and keep inspiring. Para sa bayan, para sa katotohanan,” she said.

Maria Elena Malvar

AMAPS Managing Editor ML Malvar Another Scout from the Southern Tagalog Region made it to the AMAPS Editorial Board. Hailing from the far island of Marinduque, Elena or ML, is a very talented artist. Reflected by her favorite Scouting merit badge, Art. Aside from visual arts, she also has a talent in distinguishing famous Filipino viands, her favorite food is Caldereta which I cannot ( sana all na lang) tell from one look. Let’s give it to her.

She is a walking red flag according to some “woke” X (Twitter) users as her favorite singer is Mitski and her favorite song is “Class of 2013” by the same artist. One thing good about her is that her favorite color is pink.

ML is currently single with a side note of “beke nemen” as she prays for a partner. But let us be real, how can she find someone if her motto in life is “Sa life, dapat isabuhay natin ang kanta ng Sexbomb girls, bawe bawe?”

On a serious note, she joined AMAPS since it promotes two of her favorite things, Scouting and journalism. According to her, the Scout Oath and Law has been her guiding principle in life and in journalism.

She was inspired in 2022 by an editorial published by AMAPS regarding youth forums.

“Her article showed me the power of journalism and how it could but by bit create change for the community,” she said.

She believes that as Scouts, it is our duty to help our nation through truthful journalism by writing stories that matter. It is by keeping the masses informed that we take part in nation-building in their interest.

Justin Jayvee Reyes

One of the few members of AMAPS in the National Capital Region, Jayjay or Jayvee is one of the most unique writers we have. For the peace of my mind, let us call him Justin (the graphics was made before he omitted the letter ‘E’ in his pen name). He is an astronomy student, no wonder his favorite merit badge is astronomy. AMAPS Associate Editor Justin Reyes

His favorite food is steamed rice or Sinigang if we are talking about viands. He is so unique that his favorite singer and song are not familiar to us, Pentatonix and Light in the Hallway respectively.

Justin’s mantra in life is to keep going but he doesn’t care about relationships. He’s stressed enough. (Kawawi)

He joined AMAPS to sharpen his skills while sharing his knowledge with other people but most importantly, to serve the masses and be an advocate of facts as well as freedom of the press.

He became a student journalist in 2014. According to him, when he started, it was just for competition and articles within the campus, but everything has changed.

“Now, I have a bigger reason for being a journalist at a national level; to disseminate the truth, defend our rights, and the most important of all, for the masses,” he said.

As someone who have worked with him, I think he is lying when he said that he is a sleepyhead—unless he can sleep with eyes wide open.

He calls to his fellow Scouts, who are honed to be citizens with discipline, skills, and a humanitarian heart to act guided by the Scout Oath and Law.

“In AMAPS, it is no different. We write FOR the masses. We fight for what is right. We speak for the truth. We shoot what is [the] reality. Join us in a fight for the truth, for the press freedom, and for the masses,” he said.

Franceine Rose Fernando

AMAPS Editor-in-Chief Cei Fernando Rose by the name of her mother, Cei is the Editor-in-Chief of AMAPS. They are the second Scout to lead AMAPS coming from Tarlac Council. They are a very sweet girl just like her favorite food, chocolate. They love reading and teaching history reflected by their favorite merit badge, the Filipino Heritage.

Cei is half-Filipino and half-Korean (by heart) as her favorite group is NU’EST don’t tell them that I do not know this group.

As I am interviewing them, I am imagining their eyes and their smile, I CAN FEEL IT! They are a closeted Swiftie, their favorite song is Ours (Taylor’s Version). I’m seeing a trend here for AMAPS members having the same favorite color, purple.

Cei always say that in everything we do, in everything we say, we should always think— “Lagi’t-lagi, para sa bayan.”

When I intrigued them about their relationship status, I do not know how to say this, so I’ll just quote them instead.

“Let’s have someone else answer that question :D,” she said in a chat interview. So, I guess I must look for that someone else now, huh?

Cei saw how AMAPS created a bridge for Scouts during the pandemic to connect with each other through the internet, seeing how youth can be the start of something, she joined AMAPS.

They believe that writing is a form of serving the people. Writing is a powerful tool where one can effect change through educating the masses.

“To write, speak, fight, and shoot—is to serve,” they said.

Cei echoed her call for the Scouts as part of the youth sector, to actively participate in change-making process.

“We have the brilliance of our mind and the strength of our body. Serve the greater good, write for the masses,” she said.

These four leaders of AMAPS will bring together the changes the organization needs, bring the Scouting community to greater heights, and encourage more Scouts to be catalysts of change.

Their term is just starting but the plans they have promises a beautiful future for AMAPS and the Scouting community.

Let me end this by saying press freedom is a basic right of the masses. The press is the biggest source of their information regarding current cultural and socio-political situations. Attacking the press, is attacking the people’s right to factual information.

We wish you Lae, Justin, ML, and Cei a bold future ahead. If I may borrow AMAPS slogan, courageous journalism with independent views is what we need.

I hope that you get to know these people who will bring us news and entertainment for the next 12 months.