Barangay Ginebra clinches lead in the series over Meralco Bolts in Game 5 

SAN PEDRO, Laguna — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings defeated the Meralco Bolts, 89-84, after trailing by 15 points, in their fifth PBA Philippine Cup semifinals at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday night, May 26.

Last Friday, May 24, the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel had a surprising lineup change. They made a strategic move which paid off in a convincing 90-71 victory over the Meralco Bolts in their previous game.

This unconventional lineup, featuring three guards, proved to be remarkably effective as the Gin Kings dominated the Bolts from start to finish. After admitting to being “totally outplayed and outcoached” in Game 3, Cone and his coaching staff took a risk by shaking up the starting lineup.

In a thrilling comeback in Game 5, Ginebra overcame a 15-point deficit to secure an 89-84 victory over Meralco.

Midway through the third quarter, the Gin Kings relied to Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle. They caught up to reduce the lead to 67-69 at the start of the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Bolts were still leading, 79-73. But the Gin Kings answered with three points from Ahanmisi and three straight jumpers from Standhardinger. They took an 82-79 lead.

Clifford Hodge’s layup knotted the game for the final time for Meralco. Japeth Aguilar’s inside basket and Scottie Thompson’s cash three-pointer gave Barangay Ginebra a decisive lead, 87-82.

Behind standout performances from Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle, the Gin Kings showed determination to turn the tide in their favor. Standhardinger delivered a double-double with 34 points and 10 rebounds. While Pringle contributed crucial points down the stretch.

The win gave Ginebra a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. They also got the chance of advancing to the finals are looking promising.

Coach Tim Cone commended his players for their ability to grind out two crucial wins.

“Our chances look pretty good right now compared to when we were down 1-2. I just have to give credit to our guys; they kept their heads up and they moved forward and moved on, and find out ways to grind out two wins,” he said.

But Meralco will need to regroup and adjust to stay alive in the series.

As fans wait for Game 6, the PBA Philippine Cup semi-finals continue to highlight the intensity of the playoff. Ginebra’s lineup change proved to be a game-changer. Fans can expect more thrilling moments as these two teams battle it out for a spot in the finals.