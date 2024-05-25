Ginebra recovers Game 4; evens semis series vs Meralco at 2-2 

SAN PEDRO, LAGUNA — Barangay Ginebra found a timely spark in veteran guard LA Tenorio in Game 4 to secure a resounding 90-71 victory over Meralco, evening their PBA 48th Season Philippine Cup semifinals series at 2-2, Friday, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Tenorio, who earned the starting nod, showcased his playmaking prowess and defensive tenacity, amassing seven points, four rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

“Given this opportunity to start in a game again, I’m always ready. I always think of helping this team in any way, no matter how many minutes I play. I’m always ready,” he said.

The game also witnessed the return of Scottie Thompson, who broke out of his shooting slump with a notable 15-point performance, including an impressive 6-of-7 shooting and a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Ginebra dominated early and had an energetic 16-2 run, setting the tone for their big lead as they closed the first quarter ahead 31-15.

In a remarkable display of resilience following their Game Three loss, Ginebra’s stellar play saw them lead by as many as 27 points in the final quarter. Japeth Aguilar led the scoring for Ginebra with 21 points, complemented by Christian Standhardinger’s 15 points and Stanley Pringle’s 14-point contribution.

“My role now in this team is to be a leader, inside and outside the playing court. This is the time the younger players in our team need me, of course the other vets also,” said Tenorio.

“I have to give credit to my teammates, they listen to me,” he added.

Coach Tim Cone credited the team’s turnaround to better energy and a key lineup change. He emphasized the impact of Tenorio and Pringle’s veteran presence at the start of the game. “As bad as we played last game, we played that good this game,” he said.

“I just felt the energy was so much better. We started differently. We really butt out LA and Stanley to start, give us that veteran presence to come out and play, get into our execution,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chris Banchero and Allein Maliksi each scored 14 points, while Chris Newsome added 10 points for the Bolts.

The series, now tied at 2-2, sets the stage for a pivotal Game 5 scheduled on Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.