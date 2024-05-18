GSP Manila Council presents new slate of executives and members 

BALAYAN, Batangas – For the years 2024–2027, the Manila Girl Scout Council revealed its new slate of board members and officials. They demonstrated an array of members devoted to uplifting young girls within the Manila Council.

Leading the council is Ma. Pura S. Talattad, she was elected as the Council President, with Ma. Elena M. Estares as the Vice President for Field, and Dr. Josepina D. Villareal as the VP for Fund Development. Rosemarie P. Visaya took charge as the VP for International Participation. While Ellen D. Pineda serves as Secretary, supported by Dr. Helen B. Bautista as Assistant Secretary.

In an interview with Queen Hannah Diana A. Magusib, the Manila Girl Scout Council’s Girl Representative, she said that the council’s key goal is to raise funds through increasing membership.

Magusib underscored the council’s commitment to expanding its reach and impact

“Sa ngayon, balak ng council na magfocus muna sa fund development through pag-boost ng membership sa mga schools, mga badge fairs, and iba pa mga activities,” she said.

Selection of Regional Representatives

The council stated that the election for representatives to the Central Luzon Region (CLR) board was over. It took place in the 1st Central Luzon Region Regional Gathering of Girl Leaders conducted, April 12-14, 2024.

Girl Scouts from Manila Girl Scout Council pose for a photo at the 1st Regional Gathering of Girl Leaders took place at GSP Central Luzon Regional Office, Bamban, Tarlac./Manila GS Council Facebook

Queen Magusib was elected as Girl Representative to the Central Board Triennium 2024-2027.

Queen Magsugib expressed her gratitude for the election. She promised to represent the 19 councils in CLR with dedication and enthusiasm.

“To the 19 councils of the Girl Scouts of GSP-Central Luzon Region, I promise to represent you with all my heart and serve you to the best of my abilities. The next 3 years would be both exciting and challenging. To this end, please help and support me on this new chapter,” she said showing her commitment to her community.

Chloe Gwyneth S. Upaga was appointed as the Regional Vice Chairperson for Central Luzon Region Service Auxiliary Volunteers for Emergency and Relief (SAVER).

Micah Kimberly Heth A. Magusib became the Central Luzon Region Junior Journalist Guild (JJG) Regional Managing Editor.

With this new leadership team, the Manila Girl Scout Council will continue empowering young girls and making a positive impact in the community.