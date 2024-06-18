House of Representatives to prioritize ₱6.2-T budget for 2025 

BALAYAN, Batangas— The proposed 2025 national budget will be prioritized when the Congress resumes on July 25, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said on Sunday, June 16.

The proposed budget of ₱6.2 trillion marks an increase of about ₱500 billion from the previous year’s budget.

Romualdez said that the national spending plan is the most substantial legislative undertaking.

It also garners top priority from Congress yearly.

“After the President delivers his State of the Nation Address, of course the executive department will submit to us in Congress their proposed budget for 2025, and that will be our priority [when we resume sessions],” he added.

The budget hike aims to tackle various socioeconomic challenges in the country, like the escalating costs of food and fuel.

“Siyempre naman ‘yong budget kasi pagkatapos ng SONA, isusumite na naman ‘yong budget sa 2025. Kaya doon na lang ‘yong kasunduan na lang na pinag-uusapan natin ng House of Representatives. ‘Yon ang pinakamabigat at pinakamalaking legislation,” he said.

He mentioned progress in discussions between the House and the Senate about the amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL).

“These amendments [to the RTL] aim to provide quality affordable rice to Filipinos and increase the income of Filipino farmers, which is a crucial step towards ensuring food security and economic stability for our farmers,” he said.

He said that the proposed RTL amendments were tackled in his meeting with Senate President Francis Escudero.

He noted that these changes show loyalty to boosting the agricultural sector and the livelihoods of Filipino farmers.

The Senate is discussing amendments to ensure both food security and economic stability for farmers.