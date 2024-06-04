Mt. Kanlaon erupts, alert level raised; city now under state of calamity 

SAN PEDRO, Laguna— The Kanlaon Volcano was raised to Level 2 after an eruptive explosion at the Negros Island on June 3, Monday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) announced that the eruption occurred at 6:51 PM. The 6-minute eruption produced a billowing plume that climbed to 5,000 meters above the vent.

This also triggered potential short pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) 2 to 3 kilometers down the volcano’s southern and southeastern slopes.

PHIVOLCS also recorded a moderately powerful volcanic earthquake before the eruption.

Barangays on the western slopes of Kanlaon also reported rough ashfall with sulfurous odor.

The agency advised affected residents to protect themselves from the ashfall using a damp, clean cloth, or dust mask.

Local officials ordered evacuation for people residing within the 4-km Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ).

Kanlaon City Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas ordered evacuation for barangays Masulog, Malaiba, Lumapao, and Pula.

“Be vigilant. Prepare important things such as water, food,” he said.

On June 4, PHIVOLCS logged 43 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours.

According to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), Kanlaon, Negros Oriental is now under the state of calamity, but the office has yet to receive a copy of the city resolution.

PHIVOLCS, along with local authorities and agencies concerned, are on alert as possible escalation to Alert Level 3 may occur.