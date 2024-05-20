Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards back on big screen for “Hello, Love, Again” 

BALAYAN, Batangas — Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards will reunite for the upcoming sequel of “Hello, Love, Goodbye” entitled “Hello, Love, Again”. The schedule for release will be on November 13.

Cathy Garcia-Sampana will direct the sequel with the collaboration of GMA pictures and ABS CBN Star Cinema.

The sequel will center on the lives of Joy (Bernardo) and Ethan (Richards), who cross paths in Canada. When their growing romance was tested in Hong Kong, they came to realize that a lot in their own lives have changed.

“’Hello, Love, Again’ is born out of that same passion, and this time, focusing on the lives of the Filipinos in Canada. This also marks the beginning of our beautiful collaboration with GMA Pictures, who share the same passion with us in telling stories for the Filipino audience worldwide,” said Garcia-Sampana.

“I am as excited as all of you perhaps, to find out what Joy and Ethan had gone through after Hello, Love, Goodbye and will be going through in ‘Hello, Love, Again,’” she added.

Bernardo shared that she feels excitement and mixed emotions about the upcoming film.

“This so exciting, you know we thought we already said our goodbyes, but here we are saying our helloes ‘di ba? As Kapamilya, Kapuso… this is a first, a lot of first and excited lang siguro ako. So, thank you so much for giving us another opportunity to tell another story. And to continue sharing Ethan and Joy’s story but this time in Canada.” said Bernardo.

“Hindi po kami makapaniwala na finally it’s happening this year. And we couldn’t be more excited po on what’s about to unfold in the next couple of months,” said Richards.

Kriz Gazmen, Head of Star Cinema, shared that the company is keen on sharing the stories of our OFWs. They want to show tribute to their sacrifices, grit, and resilience.

