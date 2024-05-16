Knicks bounce back with dominant victory against Pacers in Game 5

New York Knicks dominate Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers, taking a 3-2 lead in the series

ORANI, Bataan — The New York Knicks bounced back from a blowout loss against the Indiana Pacers, 121–91. The Knicks took away Game 5 of the second-round series of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden to regain the lead in the best-of-seven series, 3–2 on Wednesday, May 15.

In front of the roaring spectators in New York, the Knickerbockers rebounded from a fatal loss in Game 3 and Game 4 against Pacers.

The New York Knicks are optimistically determined to make their marks in Game 5 to secure their spot in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.

The Knicks unleashed their prowess and erupted with 47 for 101 field goal shots as a whole (46.5%).

Jalen Brunson’s stellar performance paved the way for the Knicks’ dominant victory. He notched an all-time-high of 44 points in 42:57 minutes, including seven assists. It marked his fifth game in the postseason run to record as many as 40 points and more than five assists.

Furthermore, Brunson shot 18 of 35 field goals (42.57%) and made six-out-of-seven free throw attempts (85.7).

Alec Burks tallied 18 points in total for the Knicks triumphant—he shot five three-pointers in the game. Isaiah Hartenstein on the other hand, harvested seven points and 17 rebounds (five defensive, 12 offensive).

“I think as a team, no matter what the situation is, we have the same mindset no matter what,” Brunson said.

“And regardless of how I’m feeling or someone else is feeling, we know what’s at stake, we know what we have to do and we’re going to figure it out.” he added.

Pascam Siakam scored 22 points and eight rebounds, consisting of five defensive and three defensive rebounds, for the Pacers’ loss.

Siakam shot seven for 15 from the field and notched six-out-of-seven free throw attempts.

“We got annihilated on loose balls, rebounds. Gave up 20 offensive rebounds and 29 more shots. So, we all own it,” Pacers’ coach Rick Carlisle said.

“But very embarrassing. Very embarrassing and a hard lesson.” he added.

The Pacers will try to escape elimination and keep their season alive in Friday’s Game 6 at Indianapolis, where the Pacers were unbeaten.