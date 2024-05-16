Knicks takes the lead back from Pacers; Knicks and Pacers to face on Game 6 

New York Knicks dominate Game 5 against Indiana Pacers, regain series lead

ORANI, Bataan — The New York Knicks bounced back from a blowout loss against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5, 121–91. The Knicks regained the lead in the best-of-seven series, 3–2, at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 15 (PHT).

The New York Knicks were aiming to make their marks in Game 5. The team wanted to secure their spot in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.

The Knicks unleashed their prowess and erupted with 47 for 101 field goal shots (46.5%).

Jalen Brunson’s stellar performance paved the way for the Knicks’ dominant victory. He notched an all-time-high of 44 points in 42:57 minutes, including seven assists. It marked his fifth game in the postseason run to record as many as 40 points and more than five assists.

Furthermore, Brunson shot 18 of 35 field goals (42.57%) and made six-out-of-seven free throw attempts (85.7).

“I think as a team, no matter what the situation is, we have the same mindset no matter what,” Brunson said.

“And regardless of how I’m feeling or someone else is feeling, we know what’s at stake. We know what we have to do and we’re going to figure it out,” he added.

Alec Burks tallied 18 points in total for the Knicks triumph. He shot five three-pointers in the game.

Additionally, Isaiah Hartenstein shot seven points and 17 rebounds (five defensive, 12 offensive).

Pascam Siakam scored 22 points and eight rebounds. Pacer’s loss consisted of five defensive and three defensive rebounds.

Siakam shot seven for 15 from the field and notched six-out-of-seven free throw attempts.

“We got annihilated on loose balls, rebounds. Gave up 20 offensive rebounds and 29 more shots. So, we all own it,” Pacers’ coach Rick Carlisle said.

“But very embarrassing. Very embarrassing and a hard lesson.” he added.

On game six, Pacers will once again compete with Knicks on May 18, 8:30 AM PHT.