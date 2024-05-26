Liquid ECHO sweeps defending world champ in MPL-PH Season 13 Finals

SAN PEDRO, Laguna— Liquid ECHO emerged as the champions of MPL Philippines Season 13 defeating reigning M5 World Champion Falcons AP.Bren with a clean sweep, 4-0, in the grand finals at SM Southmall on Sunday, May 26.

Team Liquid ECHO secured a ticket to the MSC by emerging victorious in a tight five-game thriller. They won in the upper bracket finals, 3-2. Once again, they would face each other in the Best-of-Seven Grand Final series.

The first game was a close battle until a 13th-minute Lord dance, which saw Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno secure the goal for Liquid ECHO. This was followed by Bennyqt’s double kill resulting in a game-winning four for nothing hero kill.

Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya went on a rampage early in the second game. This enabled Liquid ECHO to take a dominant 5-0 kill score spread and a 2.5k net worth advantage.

Bennyqt led the way for Liquid ECHO with a 6-0-5 KDA as they finished the match with a 16-6 kill score, continuing their impressive performance.

Alston “Sanji” Pabico excelled in the third game with his Valentina choice. He guided Liquid ECHO to a 17-minute victory and winning the MVP prize for his flawless 2-0-7 KDA.

While Falcon AP Bren was showing signs of life in the fourth game, leading for almost the entire duration, it was Liquid ECHO who demonstrated resilience by defending until the very last moments.

Sanji defeated Super Marco in a pivotal team battle. This forced a 5 for 4 wipeout and securing the championship for Liquid ECHO in the game’s decisive play.

The victory signifies Liquid ECHO’s most commanding performance at a crucial moment. They secured their first championship victory in MPL Philippines Season 13. This win solidified Liquid ECHO’s reputation as one of the premier Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams globally.

Sanford’s brilliance in his lane helped Team Liquid Echo win the MPL-PH S13 Championship Title. As a result, he was named the MPL-PH Season 13 Finals MVP.

In the post-match interview, KarlTzy reveled in the sweet triumph.

“Sobrang sarap lang po sa pakiramdam na parang lahat ng nakakalaban ko ay sobrang dominating tas tinatalo namin,” KarlTzy said.

“Tingin ko po sa ganto, 50 percent palang po namin para sa akin,” he added.

Fans of the team were stunned about the outcome. They flooded social media with praise for the players’ exceptional skills and teamwork.

Team Liquid ECHO’s 4-0 sweep of Falcons AP.Bren displayed their outstanding skills and teamwork.