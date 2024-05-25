Luka Dončić leads Mavericks to thrilling 109-108 win over Timberwolves

BULAN, SORSOGON — The Dallas Mavericks have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals, after narrowly defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-108 in Game 2 on Saturday, May 25 (PHT).

Luka Dončić once again proved his clutch credentials, finishing with a 32-point, 13-assist, and 10-rebound triple-double to lead Dallas, who trailed by as many as 18 points.

The Timberwolves led 108-103 before Kyrie Irving’s corner three-pointer slashed the deficit to two with 1:05 left. Dončić’s heroic shot came after he navigated a screen and, with a crossover dribble, created just enough space to launch his signature step-back three-pointer, which found nothing but net.

“I was just trying to get to my spot and step back. I’m confident in that shot,” Dončić said after the game.

The Mavericks overcame an 18-point deficit from late in the second quarter and a 16-point gap midway through the third to secure the win.

For the Timberwolves, Naz Reid led the team with 23 points, going 7-for-9 from three-point range. However, his final attempt at the buzzer narrowly missed, sealing the Timberwolves’ fate.

Anthony Edwards, who has struggled offensively throughout the series, scored 21 points, along with seven assists and six rebounds, but has only managed 11-for-33 shooting in the series. Mike Conley contributed 18 points, and Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Dončić and Irving exchanged clutch plays with Reid and Edwards, making for an electrifying finish. Irving, who struggled with free throws late in the game, redeemed himself with crucial three-pointers, scoring four from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter alone. Despite missing three out of four free throws, Irving’s overall performance included 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

The Timberwolves had a chance to extend their lead late, but critical turnovers in the final minute proved costly. Edwards threw the ball out of bounds with 13 seconds left, giving Dončić the opportunity to take advantage of the lapse. Dončić took the inbounds pass, used a screen by Dereck Lively II to draw Gobert, and then executed the game-winning shot.

“I can’t move fast, but I can move faster than him,” Dončić quipped, referring to Gobert, who had fouled him hard earlier in the game.

Despite dealing with a sprained right knee and left ankle soreness, Dončić showcased his ability to dominate without being at full strength.

Game 3 will take place on Monday at 8 AM (PHT).