Mavericks clinch 108-105 victory vs Timberwolves in Conference Finals

BULAN, Sorsogon— Dallas Mavericks delivered a masterful performance. They lifted to a thrilling 108-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, May 23.

Luka Doncic led the charge for the Mavericks with 33 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. 15 of those points came in the crucial fourth quarter.

Kyrie Irving started strong with 30 points, five rebounds, and four assists, scoring 13 in the first quarter alone.

Dallas dominated with a 62-38 advantage in points in the paint, which helped offset a 6-for-25 shooting performance from beyond the arc.

“We had to work really hard to get this one. I think we’re known for losing game ones, so we were trying to make a point. But it’s only one and we have three more to go,” said Doncic.

Jaden McDaniels topped the scoring for the Timberwolves with 24 points, five rebounds, three assists, and hitting six of nine three-point attempts.

Anthony Edwards also contributed 11 rebounds, eight assists, and 19 points,while Karl-Anthony Towns with 16 points. Together, they shot 12 for 36 from the field.

The Timberwolves surged to an early 21-12 lead, fueled by hot shooting from beyond the arc, but Irving’s aggressive play helped Dallas rally.

Minnesota took a 102-98 lead with 3:37 left in the fourth quarter after a 24-foot three-pointer from Edwards.

But Dallas responded with eight unanswered points as P.J. Washington made a three-pointer from the corner. Doncic followed him with a step-back jump shot to make it 106-102.

Dallas dominated the battle in the paint 62-38 with Washington and Dereck Lively grabbing seven rebounds each.

“We’ve had quite a few tests in these last two series, and we’ve proven to ourselves how to respond to losses. This is the first series where we’ve been able to start off with a win. Now we got to learn how to deal with this, too. We can’t be satisfied. The job is not even near finished,” Irving said.

Irving expects an even tougher battle as the Timberwolves look forward to bouncing back.

“We know they are going to come in the next game and give us their best shot,” he said

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will also be in Target Center, Minnesota on Saturday, May 25 (PHT).