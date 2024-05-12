Mavericks mounts comeback victory, takes lead against Thunder, 105-101

Dallas Mavericks take Game 3 win against Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Playoffs

SAN PEDRO, LAGUNA — Dallas Mavericks snatched Game 3 lead against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 105-101. They earned the win during the Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at the American Airlines Center on Sunday, May 12.

Mavs’ Luka Doncic started the team’s lead in the first quarter. This was after his teammate, P.J. Washington, gave a slow head start, 5-6.

Oklahoma City shocked the crowd when Isaiah Joe scored a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining. This ended the first half at 52-51, in favor of the Thunders.

The third quarter was a challenge for the Mavs as the Thunder started to take a 10-point lead, 65-55.

Despite Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s powerful blocks, Washington saw a chance to net a 3-pointer jump-shot that narrowed the margin, 65-61. This further took the lead back to the Mavericks.

Dallas’ Kyrie Irving delivered three consecutive two-pointers of the final quarter, 83-90. This helped the team gain their biggest lead of the game at nine points.

With a near tie against the Thunder after a missed 3-pointer by Gilgeous-Alexander, Irving drove across the lane and scored a two-point floater with 39 seconds remaining, 99-104.

Irving and Doncic both led the team to victory after bagging 22 points each. Irving had five rebounds and seven assists, while Doncic had 15 rebounds and five assists.

“I’m just battling out there”, the once injured Doncic said in a post-game interview.

“For us, it’s just continuing to feed him [Doncic] that energy that he can trust who he’s around”, Irving commented to his wounded teammate.

Washington secured a near personal-best of 27 points, six rebounds, and two assists, a repeat of his Game 2 win.

The Mavericks are set to compete against the Thunder for Game 4 in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, May 14 at 9:30 AM PH time.