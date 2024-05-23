Meralco Bolts seize 2-1 lead with dominant win over Barangay Ginebra 

Meralco dominates Barangay Ginebra in PBA Philippine Cup semifinals with 87-80 victory

SAN PEDRO, LAGUNA — Meralco Bolts dominated the PBA 48th Season Philippine Cup semifinals with a convincing 87-80 victory over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel on Wednesday at the Dasmariñas City Arena.

Allein Maliksi and Chris Newsome spearheaded Meralco’s offensive charge in Game 3, while their defense effectively shut down Ginebra’s scoring throughout the game.

This win left the predominantly pro-Gin Kings crowd disappointed on the city’s first-ever PBA playdate.

With two consecutive wins, Meralco now holds a commanding 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven semifinal series.

Although Barangay Ginebra made a late charge in the decisive moments of the fourth quarter, Meralco’s victory was never in doubt.

The Bolts established an early lead of 31-18 in the first quarter, thanks to Maliksi’s impressive 11-point performance, with Newsome contributing eight points in the same period.

Allein Maliksi gave credit to the efforts of the second unit as they gave their fullest potential to maintain the momentum throughout the game.

“I really wanted to reach the finals and make the championship. But ayun nga, we focus on one game at a time, and I give credit to the second group (unit) kasi we had a great start, but they continued,” he said.

Despite enjoying a substantial 17-point lead, the Bolts faced intense pressure as Ginebra orchestrated a remarkable comeback, led by LA Tenorio, Nards Pinto, and Von Pessumal.

Meralco’s head coach, Luigi Trillo, expressed concerns about the team’s performance in the final minutes, emphasizing the need for improved communication and focus.

“Those last five minutes, we shouldn’t do that. We’re up already [but] we were just floating, we weren’t communicating. We can’t have that,” he said.

“But the first three quarters, at least, it’s a little bit sound. I think we can still improve on a lot of things,” he added.

However, the Bolts showcased resilience throughout the game, with Allein Maliksi delivering a stellar 16-point performance and Chris Newsome and Bong Quinto contributing 14 and 10 points, respectively.

On the other side, Ginebra’s offensive efforts were hindered, with Christian Standhardinger and Scottie Thompson limited to 10 and 8 points, while Japeth Aguilar and Maverick Ahanmisi led the charge with 15 and 13 points.

With the Bolts now holding a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven semifinals, the stage is set for an intense Game 4 on Sunday, where Meralco hopes to use their momentum to continue dominating their opponent and take a 3-1 advantage, further consolidating their position.