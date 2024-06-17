Meralco Bolts dethrone San Miguel Beermen, win first-ever PBA title 

SAN PEDRO, Laguna — Against all odds and expectations, Meralco Bolts clinched their first-ever PBA championship by defeating San Miguel Beermen, 80-78, in Game 6 of the Season 48 Philippine Cup Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, June 16.



This historic win came after Chris Newsome hit a critical fallaway jumper with just 1.3 seconds remaining, overturning the game in Meralco’s favor following June Mar Fajardo’s game-tying three-pointer.



Meralco initially took command, surging to a 17-point lead in the second quarter, but San Miguel mounted a fierce comeback in the second half.



However, the Bolts managed to fend off their opponent’s advances and secured the best-of-seven series, 4-2.

The final quarter was a nail-biter, with Meralco holding a slim lead and SMB fighting to extend the series.

Fajardo’s quick basket brought San Miguel within three points, followed by his incredible three-pointer that tied the game at 78 with 3.3 seconds left.

In response, Newsome’s decisive jumper secured Meralco’s victory and the championship.

Meralco displayed resilience and determination throughout the game as they entered the fourth quarter leading 63-58, thanks to crucial plays from Cliff Hodge and Newsome.

Hodge’s layup and Newsome’s free throws maintained their slim lead despite CJ Perez and Fajardo’s relentless efforts for SMB.

The tension peaked in the final moments as both teams traded crucial baskets and free throws.

At halftime, Meralco led 47-40, despite San Miguel’s 11-1 run to close the second quarter.

The Bolts’ strong start in the first quarter, where they led 29-18, set the tone for the rest of the game.

Key players like Chris Banchero and Bong Quinto were instrumental, scoring early and often building a comfortable cushion.

Under the guidance of active consultant Nenad Vucinic and head coach Luigi Trillo, Meralco overcame significant obstacles to achieve this milestone.

This triumph marked Meralco’s first championship since joining the league in 2010, following their acquisition of the Sta. Lucia franchise.

It is also the company’s first major basketball title since winning the MICAA Open Conference in 1971.

Meralco demonstrated resilience and strategic play on their path to the championship.

“What we’ve done over a period of time of one year, our coaching staffs take pride of that, we practiced really hard. We knew that we were really in shape and there’s a lot of discipline and things that we did in terms of what we do,” Trillo said, expressing the team’s hard work.

“But overall it’s a tiring hard year for us but I’m sure we’re happy [and] we’re pleased with the results. The first championship of Meralco, and we’re thankful and grateful for that,” he added.

The Bolts won only three of their first eight games in the conference, making a championship seem unlikely.

They turned their season around with a five-game winning streak at the end of the eliminations and in the quarterfinals.

They then faced and defeated Barangay Ginebra in the semifinals, a team they had previously lost to in all four of their earlier finals’ appearances.

San Miguel, despite their strong start in the conference with a 10-game winning streak, faltered against Meralco.

Ironically, their unbeaten run ended in the hands of their eventual finals’ opponents.

In this final series, Fajardo, Perez, and Lassiter played pivotal roles, but their efforts were not enough to overcome Meralco’s determined play.

The final moments of the game encapsulated the drama and intensity of the series. With less than a minute remaining, Newsome’s and Enciso’s baskets kept Meralco ahead, while Fajardo’s and Perez’s plays kept SMB within striking distance.

Newsome’s final jumper not only sealed the victory but also exemplified Meralco’s tenacity throughout the series.

Meralco’s championship victory is a testament to their growth and perseverance over the years.

After battling against the best of the best for 14 years, Meralco’s fifth finals appearance proved to be their moment of success.