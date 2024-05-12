MotheredSoHard: Iconic lines of shows and movies moms that hits like home

We will never be wherever we us now without a mother, and I am not just talking about our biological mothers but also our fathers and siblings who became our mothers too. May it be our nanay, lola, tita, momshie, or whatever special name we have for the special hero in our life, they sure contributed to shaping us as what we are now, instilling values, and continue to guide us up to this day.

There may be times when we are about to decide or going through a hard patch when our mother’s voice whispers upon us, and voila, we can now proceed with confidence that they are with us.

That is how important mothers are in our life. Aside from our own mothers and mother figures, some of us are also inspired by great TV shows and movies we have watched.

For this Mother’s Day, we selected our Top 6 lines that #MotheredSoHard from shows and movies every momshies and nakshies can relate to. Of course, these lines are from characters who portrayed as mothers.

I cannot do this alone; I need my mommy and d*mn it; I don’t care who knows it. Rory Gilmore, Gilmore Girls (Season 7, Episode 2)

If it weren’t for our mothers, who would’ve brought us up to this world? Nine months full of sacrifices and care for an exchange of a baby’s wail in the delivery room.

Their love, care, and sacrifices doesn’t end in that hospital’s delivery room, it also starts in our home when we first reached our steps, in school where we held our pens for the first time, in stages where recognition is given, and our everyday lives where they are one call away.

And even in high school, well, let’s be honest no matter how old we are, we still need our mother’s love and presence. So yeah, I need you mama!

It’s their love and care that completes us physically, mentally, and emotionally—after all.

God couldn’t be everywhere so that is why he invented mothers. Daphne Wilder, Because I Said So

Life is not always sunshine and rainbows—rain comes, too and when rain comes remember a mother is always a shelter.

Diane Keaton played the main character, Daphne Wilder, of the 2007 film Because I Said So, a mother of three daughters. As a mother, Daphne is protective and nurturing when it comes to the needs and happiness of her children.

She is a supportive and understanding mother despite her daughter’s mistakes and their misunderstanding and is always willing to listen, making her child feel at home.

Isn’t it that a home is more than a place with our moms—home can be their warmth and touch, home can be their cooked meals, home can be a time spent together? Home is not merely a place, it’s the comfort that makes you feel like you’re in one.

May it be somewhere to stay for a minute or a lifetime, you can never be homeless with them. Thanks, God!

You’re the bravest person I know. Joyce Byers in “Stranger Things” (Season 1, Episode 2)

The smartest, richest, and the most prestigious individual alive may believe in you, but a mother’s trust and support is unmatched.

As we say, Mother knows best. They know every little thing about our aspects, they can predict our actions, and know what’s close to our heart in making decisions.

Our mothers just know that we can be the bravest they know, how? They brought these children themselves; how can it not be?

It is so brave of them to raise a child, it is so brave of them raising an environment that creates a safe and comfortable space for everyone, it is so brave of them to guide and support their own child. And so, we are raised to be one.

Araw-araw kitang hinihintay umuwi. Araw-araw kong pinagdarasal na sana walang mangyaring masama sa iyo. Amanda Bartolome, Dekada ’70 (2002)

Our mothers are not ‘OAs’, but definitely not ‘non-chalants’. As someone who gave birth to us, bathed us, prepared our food, and accompanied us to school, they will definitely always be worrying about us when we leave the house alone.

In the movie adaptation of Lualhati Bautista’s Dekada ’70, Jules (played by Piolo Pascual) joined the rebels in the countryside during the height of the Marcos Sr. dictatorship and when he went home, he brought a wounded comrade to seek shelter and medical assistance.

Amanda (portrayed by Vilma Santos) took care of them, but after a few days, her son, Jules must go back to his comrades and continue their revolution. She may not fully agree with her son’s decision to join the rebels, but she knew she cannot do anything to stop his son from choosing his own path.

Whatever reason we may have of leaving our house—school, work, Scouting activities, or dates (joke lang, ma!)—they kiss us goodbye with a powerful word, “Ingat!”

What kind of mother would not want their children to come home safe, right?

I’ll always be your mom. […] I’m happy as long as you are. Jin Young-Soon, The Good Bad Mother

Our happiness is their happiness, and our sorrow is shared with them.

Even if it costs them their own happiness and comfort, our mothers sure put their kid’s happiness before anything. Selflessness and caring for others, is something inseparable from our nanays.

This was shown in the Korean Drama, The Good Bad Mother, where Young-Soon, a character played by Ra Miran, shows selflessness for her son’s plan. Where she has to cut ties with him, just for him to succeed, even against her will.

Our moms are irreplaceable. We wouldn’t be who we are now if it weren’t for their strong, caring, and loving personalities who brought us here. We are all a piece of them, which makes us their love—their child.

I want a healthy daughter instead of a successful one. No matter what you do, I love you and care about you so much. Kong Wol-seon, Doctor Slump

TW / mention of depression

A mother’s love is not all about the number of things, may it be lavish or not, that they can give—sometimes it can be in the form of listening and acceptance. It doesn’t require much, it does not cost them anything, but the support it can give is priceless.

Acceptance is something that every child wants to have, especially from their mothers. No other validations can come near to a mother’s validation and praises.

Just like in the Korean Drama, Doctor Slump, where Haneul, a doctor, faces depression. Her mom was at first in denial, denial of how her daughter was facing this hardship. She was in hard denial that it came to point she got mad at her daughter but time after, she realized that as a mom, the best that she can do is to stay and listen.

Their ears are the ones that hear the happy us, the sad us, and the frustrated us. While it’s never easy to completely tell what we feel right away, it is as hard as listening to those rants and frustrations from their child, I mean, whose parent wants to see their kid suffering? But thank you, moms, for the presence alone that makes us feel at home.

Mothers never fail to see the greatness in us that we fail to see in ourselves. They know us well, more than we do.

Hindi ako magdadalawang isip gawin ulit ‘to para sa pamilya ko. Eric “Erika” Villavicencio, Beauty and the Bestie (2015)

Erika Villavicencio a.k.a. Eric, was portrayed by Vice Ganda in a 2015 Metro Manila Film Festival entry, Beauty and the Bestie. In this action-comedy movie, she has two siblings—one was played by Nadine Lustre, and another sibling who was missing—and two nephews, the sons of the latter. She is the breadwinner and is also fulfilling the mother roles of the family.

Erika was struggling financially in her own photography studio business when her old friend, Emman (played by Coco Martin), approached her and gave her an odd job.

In the end, Erika (while impersonating Natilia Thalia Nutreila), was shot while doing her job. She and Emman ran from their attackers and met with her family on an island where they were safe.

Just like our mothers and mother figures, they won’t hesitate to do anything and sacrifice to provide our needs and ensure our safety.

The impact of our mothers in our lives extends beyond biological relationships. May it be our biological mothers, fathers or siblings who take on maternal roles, or other mother figures we have—we cannot deny the fact that their influence shaped us into what we are today.

Everyone needs their presence as a constant source of comfort and guidance. And even when they’re not physically with us, we carry their wisdom and teachings and draw strengths from these.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day, let’s honor them beyond celebrations.

So, from the mothers who saved us from the challenges in the game Chinese garter, to mothers who saved us from real life’s challenges—Happy Mother’s Day! We are what we are now because of your compassion and unwavering belief, we have achieved our goals and will achieve more.

So, this one is for you!