NU dominates UAAP 86 with victories in men’s and women’s volleyball 

NU Lady Bulldogs reclaim UAAP women's volleyball championship, while NU Bulldogs secure historic four-peat in men's tournament

BULAN, SORSOGON — National University (NU) once again asserted in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86. They achieved remarkable victories in both the men’s and women’s tournaments this May 15 in the Mall of Asia Arena.

The NU Lady Bulldogs reclaimed the women’s volleyball championship for the second time in three years. They completed a redemption campaign with decisive finals sweep over the UST Golden Tigresses.

In the men’s volleyball tournament, the NU Bulldogs made history by securing a “four-peat”. They overcame challenges to maintain their reign with a triumphant victory against the UST Growling Tigers.

UAAP Women’s Volleyball championship remains in NU

For two following years, the NU Lady Bulldogs took the crown of UAAP women’s volleyball champions after a stellar Season 86 redemption bid. They culminated in a final sweep over the UST Golden Tigresses in their Game 2.

NU clinched the title with a final sweep in the last set, with 25-23, 23-25, 27-25, 25-16, marking their fourth championship in UAAP history.

Alyssa Solomon, two-time Best Opposite Spiker and hailed Finals MVP led the charge with 27 points, following a 17-point performance in Game 1.

“My heart is filled with joy because we didn’t give up easily. We fought in this game and fought through the entire season. I’m happy for our team because we always leaned on one another,” Solomon said.

Solomon recorded 27 points on 20-of-37 kills, four blocks, and three service aces. Belen supported her with 19 points, 11 digs, and nine receptions. While Lams Lamina contributed 17 excellent sets. Vange Alinsug and Sheena Toring also contributed 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The UST Golden Tigresses, fell short in seeking their 17th women’s volleyball championship despite a valiant effort.

UST’s Xyza Gula led their team with 18 points. This included nine in the third set and shone in the second set, securing the winning point to equalize at 25-23.

Jonna Perdido, coming off a 17-point performance in Game 1, added 14 points. While Reg Jurado and rookie Em Banagua each contributed 13 points.

Yet, the Lady Bulldogs showcased their championship composure under pressure in the third set as Belen extended the set with a crucial kill and back-to-back points.

In the fourth set, Belen and Solomon continued to pressure their opponents. They Paved the way for a dominant 25-16 victory that capped off their championship run.

With this victory, the NU Lady Bulldogs once again made themselves a dominant force in UAAP women’s volleyball. With this, they continued their legacy of excellence and resilience.

“Hindi madali ‘yong journey. Napakahirap. Lahat ng nakalaban namin sobrang magagaling na teams. May mga losses, iniisip namin anong reasons pero dahil buo ‘yong kagustuhan po namin na maredeem ‘yong title ngayon kaya pinagtrabahuhan talaga,” said NU Head Coach Norman Miguel

NU Bulldogs makes history with “four-peat” championship

The UAAP men’s volleyball tournament championship stayed with NU Bulldogs. In the thrilling Game 2 of the Season 86 men’s Finals, they completed a historic four-peat by defeating the UST Golden Spikers.

The Bulldogs showcased their dominance against UST, led by Finals MVP Owa Retamar. She delivered 26 excellent sets along with nine digs and three points.

Buds Buddin top-scored for NU with 28 points on 22-of-40 kills, including 22 attacks, five blocks, and an ace, while also contributing 17 receptions.

Nico Almendras, in his final game for NU, scored 20 points with 17-of-33 attacks and 3 blocks, along with 17 receptions and 6 digs, and Leo Aringo with 22 points.

Despite winning the first set, the Bulldogs faced a challenge in the second, falling behind 16-11.

NU bounced back in the third set, dominating with a 21-10 run capped by Almendras’ off-the-block hit.

This momentum carried them into the fourth set. In this set, they secured their championship as they had full control. The game ended with 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15, securing their championship.

“Nakakaproud ‘yong team namin, ayon ‘yong masasabi ko. Noong nag meeting kami, sinabi ko sa kanila pag nag champion tayo magtutuloy-tuloy ‘yan kasi madadala ‘yong pride and momentum ng pagiging champion. Natutuwa ako and na-eexcite ako sa next UAAP,” said Retamar.

Josh Ybañez of UST, the newly-minted UAAP MVP, led his team with 24 points, all from attacks. He added 14 receptions and seven digs.

Gboy De Vega contributed 15 points and 15 receptions and Dux Yumbao tossed 15 excellent sets.

With the excellent performance of the Bulldogs, they earned their sixth overall title — all from their mentor and coach Dante Alinsunurin. They became the first team to win four consecutive championships since UST in 2011.

“We’re extremely grateful. I saw the determination in my players as soon as we arrived here—they wanted this championship,” said Alinsunurin.

UAAP Season 86 Women’s Volleyball Individual Award Winners

UAAP Season 86 celebrated outstanding individual performances, with National University’s Bella Belen earning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title and Best Outside Hitter award.

Award Winners:

Most Valuable Player & Best Outside Hitter: Bella Belen (NU)

Best Libero: Detdet Pepito (UST)

Rookie of the Year & Best Outside Hitter: Angge Poyos (UST)

Best Middle Blockers: Thea Gagate (DLSU), Niña Ytang (UP)

Best Opposite Hitter: Alyssa Solomon (NU)

Best Setter: Cassie Carballo (UST)

UAAP Season 86 Men’s Volleyball Individual Award Winners

After a thrilling season, Josh Ybañez was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament. Ybañez also earned the title of Best Outside Spiker.

Award Winners:

Most Valuable Player & Best Outside Spiker: Josh Ybañez (UST)

2nd Best Outside Hitter: Nico Almendra (NU)

Best Middle Blocker: Martin Bugaoan (FEU)

2nd Best Middle Blocker: Nath Del Pilar (DLSU)

Best Opposite Spiker: Dryx Saavedra (FEU)

Best Setter: Owa Retamar (NU)

Best Libero: Menard Guerrero (DLSU)