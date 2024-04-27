Odysseus brings US back on the Moon; SpaceX sparks boundless space hope

In a historic leap for space exploration, Odysseus lands on the Moon, while SpaceX's Starship achieves orbital velocity, marking a monumental milestone in human endeavors beyond Earth. These achievements propel humanity towards unprecedented opportunities in crewed space exploration, promising advancements in fuel utilization, mission longevity, and the expansion of our reach into the cosmos.

In the quest for continuous innovation, humanity achieved two historic milestones weeks apart: Odysseus successfully landed on the Moon and SpaceX’s Starship groundbreaking integrated flight test (IFT) 3, which took another big step for humankind.

US back on the Moon since 1972

Intuitive Machine’s Odysseus Lander was launched on February 15, 2024, 06:05 Universal Time (UT) at Cape Canaveral and landed at Malapert A moon crater near the south pole on February 22 at precisely 23:23:53 UT.

The Odysseus Lander was carried by the Falcon 9 Launch Vehicle, along with the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO).

A launch vehicle is the main rocket that launches spacecraft and payloads into space, in this case, the Odysseus lander and the LRO.

An orbiter is a spacecraft that remains in the celestial body’s orbit. At the same time, a lander is a spacecraft that plunges into the heavenly body’s atmosphere and lands on its surface.

The 1900-kg lander landed in a one-kilometer crater on a 12-degree slope approximately 1.5 km from the initially planned landing position.

This landing caused some of its landing gear to break due to impact, tipping it over; it is now resting at a 60-degree angle.

The lander lost sunlight and began to power down on February 29, but attempts were made to restart it after a few weeks at a local noon time when sunlight was hitting the solar panels again.

IM’s Odysseus is also known as IM-1, TO2-IM, and NOVA-C Lander,

Odysseus Lander carries four (4) commercial cargo and five (6) NASA payloads — Laser Retro-Reflector Array (LRA), Lunar Node 1 Navigation Demonstrator (LN-1), Navigation Doppler Lidar for Precise Velocity and Range Sensing (NDL), Radiowave Observation at the Lunar Surface of the photoElectron Sheath (ROLSES), Radio Frequency Mass Gauge (RFMG), and Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS).

Odysseus, or Odie for short, achieved a “soft” lunar landing on the icy south pole of the Moon to gather data that will aid in preparing for future human lunar exploration under the Artemis program.

As of 10:30 AM on March 23, 2024, Central Standard Time (CST), Intuitive Machines confirmed on X that Odie slept for good and permanently faded, cementing its legacy.

“Flight controllers decided their projections were correct, and Odie’s power system would not complete another call home,” the post read.

The last image captured by Odie was before its power was depleted and was shared by its company last February 29, 2024 (CST) captioned “Before its power was depleted, Odysseus completed a fitting farewell transmission.”

“Received today, this image from February 22 showcases the crescent Earth in the backdrop, a subtle reminder of humanity’s presence in the universe. Goodnight, Odie. We hope to hear from you again,” the post continued.

A NASA initiative program selected IM-1 through their Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS), wherein NASA signs a contract with a commercial partner, which in this case is Intuitive Machines.

IM provided for the launch and the lander itself, bringing the United States back to the Moon after 50 years and becoming the first private company to land on the lunar surface.

Despite what happened after Odysseus’s landing, Intuitive Machines CEO Stephen Alternus stated in a joint news briefing with NASA officials on February 28 that they had conducted a ‘very successful mission.’

Mr. Alternus added that after a few days of “sporadic” communication with the lander after its touchdown, the flow of information and communication increased gradually and decently.

Just as we were waiting for Odysseus’ response, another milestone was achieved, breaking the internet with a groundbreaking success.

SpaceX reached space and achieved orbital velocity

SpaceX’s Starship successfully reached space in its integrated flight test (IFT) 3 and achieved orbital velocity on March 14, 2024, from SpaceX’s Starbase site in South Texas.

Starship flight tests up to date are composed of 11 launches of prototypes, including sub-orbital tests, low-altitude tests, high-altitude tests, and three (3) orbital trajectory flights of the whole Starship launch vehicle along with its Starship prototype on top of its Super Heavy first-stage booster, with its first flight was on April 20, 2023.

SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket, known as Starship in general, is the world’s most potent and most significant space vehicle in history to be ever flown, with a staggering 121 meters in height and 9 meters in diameter.

Starship is planned to be a two-stage reusable super heavy-lift launch transportation system that will carry crew and cargo to the Earth’s orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

The rocket is adequate for carrying up to 150 metric tons of fully reusable and 250 metric tons of expendable payload.

The mega-rocket needs to keep its pace a notch ahead of the Artemis program because of its enormous relevance to the systems’ future developments.

The human landing systems (HLS) program manager at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, Lisa Watson-Morgan, said in a statement last March 14 that “with each flight test, SpaceX attempts increasingly ambitious objectives for Starship to learn as much as possible for future mission systems development.”

These attempts contributed to the Starship’s slower development pace and the technological issues with NASA’s Orion spacecraft.

Watson-Morgan added, “The ability to test key systems and processes in-flight scenarios like these integrated tests allows both NASA and SpaceX to gather crucial data needed for the continued development of Starship HLS.”

Ms. Watson-Morgan emphasized that Starship is the human landing system developer appointed by NASA for future missions, especially for Artemis 3, which will land astronauts on the Moon after 52 years.

Despite the many significant milestones and firsts that happened during the IFT-3, as per the mission summary, NASA wanted to ensure the safety of the astronauts by ensuring dependable success before doing manned missions aboard the Starship.

Okay, that’s so cool. But what’s the point? Is there anything good about this except seeing fantastic launches and going to space?

Implication, significance, and relevance

Both missions will pave the way to the limits of what humans have reached in crewed space exploration.

The farthest humans have gone was to the Moon more than half a century ago, and it was an expensive trip for three people.

Odysseus will give Artemis’ program a jumpstart to its mission, one of which is looking for ways to use the lunar ice caps at its poles to fuel our spaceships.

This can allow refueling at the lunar surface or using the lunar resources to prolong the mission time and lengthen the reach of crewed missions.

This can also benefit the Starship, which is capable of fuel transfer mid-flight and can utilize lunar ice caps as fuel once they are ready.

A lot of fuel is consumed during the first stage of the launch to create a massive thrust to reach the escape velocity and then the orbital velocity to orbit the Earth.

With the technology of Starship and the fuel solution of Odysseus and Artemis, humans are one step closer again to vast space exploration—a bigger step than the last time, a gigantic leap for mankind.