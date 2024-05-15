OKC Thunder rebounds over Dallas Mavericks; Series now tied

SAN PEDRO, LAGUNA — In a shocking turn of events, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a comeback in Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks, 100-96, in the semi-finals at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, May 14.

With already a 10-point difference, the Thunder grapples to keep up against the Mavericks at the opening quarter as the opposing team scored consecutive three-pointers, 20-30.

Thunder’s Josh Giddey made the team’s initial 3-point jumper during the first minutes of the second quarter, but it was not enough to catch up, 25-32.

The Thunder struggled to gain the upper hand as the first half ended with Mavericks carrying on to take the lead, 43-54.

Oklahoma City successfully closed the margin by four points in the third quarter, 65-69. This gap became the closest since the first quarter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a jumper with four minutes remaining in the final quarter. This pulled the team to the final tie of the game at 86 points each.

Chet Holmgren then pulled a hat trick by clutching a three-point shot, finally taking the lead to the Thunders at 89-86.

With a minute and 29 seconds remaining, the Mavs players and coaches called a double-dribble as Jalen Williams zoomed in for a dunk, 94-91. Officials did not accept the call, citing that Williams had not controlled the ball before grabbing and then dribbling.

Despite the successful field goals by the Mavs during the first half of the game, the Thunder, who strived to battle, reigned supreme with courtesy of Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren who did most of the shots.

Gilgeous-Alexander bagged a new playoff career-high of 34 points. This included eight rebounds and five assists. While Holmgren scored 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

“This is probably the most meaningful game I’ve played in my career,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in a post-game interview.

The Thunder are set to face the Mavericks again for Game 5 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Thursday, May 16 at 9:30 AM PHT.