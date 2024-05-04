Pacers, Knicks triumphs in Game 6, advances to the second round



SAN PEDRO, LAGUNA – The Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks conquered their opponents in a thrilling Game 6 on Friday, May 3.

The Pacers secured a 4-2 series win. Since the 2013–14 season, this was their first postseason success over the first round. Despite Joel Embiid’s stellar performance, the Philadelphia 76ers suffered a sad loss to the New York Knicks.

Pacers advance past Bucks in NBA playoffs

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 120-98 in a dominant Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They earned their first trip to the NBA playoffs’ second round since 2014.



With Giannis Antetokounmpo injured, they relied on Damian Lillard’s comeback from an injury. Lillard scored 28 points, but it was unable to stop the Pacers’ unrelenting attack.

On the other hand, the Pacers showed depth and resiliency. Tyrese Haliburton’s lead of 17 points and 10 assists and Pascal Siakam’s 19 points. Andrew Nembhard’s 14 and Aaron Nesmith’s 15 off the bench strengthened their triumph.

The Pacers dominated the Bucks, which limited their opportunities to score. Bobby Portis recorded a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds. While Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez scored 20 points.

With the victory, the Pacers have now won six straight postseason series.

Sixers’ season closes with Knicks’ win

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks secured a vital win with Josh Hart’s clutch shot, igniting chants of “Let’s go Knicks!” in Philadelphia’s home court. Despite Joel Embiid’s bold effort, Donte DiVincenzo secured the win for New York with two free throws.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau described the fourth quarter as a flurry of pivotal plays. It highlighted the resilience of his team in crucial moments.

The former Villanova Wildcats trio played vital roles in saving the Knicks from a fall. In line with this, DiVincenzo contributed 23 points in 48 minutes and Hart added 16.

For Hart, redemption was sweet after a missed free throw in Game 5. But his play in Game 6 proved pivotal in securing the series victory.

Despite a fine performance from Embiid who finished with 39 points and 13 rebounds. Embiid’s prime was once again lost, and the Sixers faced another disappointing postseason exit.

Both Pacers and Knicks are now advancing to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.