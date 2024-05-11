Pacers outshines Knicks in thrilling East Semis Game 3 showdown

Indiana Pacers take crucial victory against New York Knicks in Game 3 of Eastern Conference semifinals

BALAYAN, Batangas— The Indiana Pacers defended their home court with a crucial victory against the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis.

In a tightly contested match, the Pacers staged a fourth-quarter rally to secure a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Indiana Pacers with 35 points and 7 assists, while Pascal Siakam contributed 26 points and 7 rebounds in the victory.

Haliburton’s stellar performance marked him as the fifth player in NBA Playoff history to achieve back-to-back games with 30+ points and 6+ three-pointers, joining the ranks of Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Damian Lillard.

Reflecting on the team’s effort, Haliburton emphasized the importance of desperation and playing with intensity to secure the win.

In the Knicks’ loss, Donte DiVincenzo led the team with 35 points, shooting 7 of 11 from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson also made significant contributions with 26 points and six rebounds, including a crucial tying three-pointer with 42 seconds left on the clock.

Despite the lead changing hands multiple times in the closing moments of the game, Pacers’ point guard Andrew Nembhard managed to score before time expired. Additionally, strong defensive plays by the Pacers and clutch free throws from Aaron Nesmith sealed the victory.

Reflecting on Nesmith’s defensive efforts, Brunson acknowledged the challenge and expressed determination to make adjustments for the next game.

“He played really well played great defense um just got to give him a lot of credit and I just didn’t do the things that I normally know I can do no matter who’s guarding me but he did a really good job hats off to him and I just got to be better I got to make the correct adjustments and uh be ready for Sunday,” Brunson said.

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are set to face each other again on Monday, May 13, at 3:30 AM PHT.