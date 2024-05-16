Progressive groups commemorate Nakba Day in solidarity with Palestinians

QUIAPO, MANILA – Progressive groups convened at Bonifacio Global City and Boy Scout Circle to condemn Israel’s bombing of Rafah and the ongoing genocide in Palestine, in a gathering that commemorated Nakba Day and marked 76 years since Israeli Zionist forces began the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, displacing over 700,000 people on Wednesday, May 15.



Various activist groups condemned the recent Israeli attacks on Rafah, calling it a repetition of the catastrophic events of Nakba.

Liza Maza from the International League of Peoples’ Struggle described Nakba as a “day of catastrophe” when Israel seized Palestinian lands. She criticized Israel’s current actions in Rafah, likening them to the original Nakba.

“Sa araw na ito, ang mga mamamayan ng buong daigdig ay tutol sa war of genocide na ginagawa ng Israel sa mga mamamayang Palestino. Ngunit walang pakundangan na ipinagpapatuloy ng Israel ang gyerang ito dahil gusto nila ang mayaman na lupain ng Palestine,” Maza said.



Maza also condemned arms deals between the Philippines and Israel.

Sarah Raymundo of multi-sectoral group, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN), highlighted U.S. counterinsurgency programs in both the Philippines and Palestine.

“Pinapatupad ng US ang kanilang counterinsurgency programs dito at sa Palestine. Ngunit hindi tumitigil ang puwersa ng pambansang paglaya kahit dito sa Pilipinas, isang imperial outpost ng US,” Raymundo said.

Raymundo added that the U.S. military focus on the West Philippine Sea is part of a long history of American warmongering.

Reverent Alan Sarte of the Philippines Palestine Friendship Association drew parallels between the Philippine and Israeli governments, accusing both of civilian casualties with U.S. financial support.

“Isang daan at labing-apat na milyong dolyar na halaga ang binili ng Pinas na armas mula sa Israel, 6.5 bilyon[g] piso ito na sa halip ay gamitin sa pagkain, ayuda, pabahay, at trabaho, ginagamit ito ng gobyernong Marcos para [patayin] ang ating mga kapwa Pilipino,” Sarte said.

Amirah Lidasan of Sandugo compared university encampments in the U.S. to those by national minorities in the Philippines, both driven by a spirit of liberation.

She compared the similar tragedies between Nakba to the experiences of national minorities who are in threat of displacement by the armed forces.



Gail Orduna of the People’s Coalition for Food Sovereignty accused Israel of intentionally starving Palestinians, describing it as a tactic of genocide under occupation.

Raoul Manuel of Kabataan Partylist was also present in the Global Day of Action for the 76th commemoration of the Nakba.

Manuel criticized the deafening silence of the Marcos Jr. administration in the ongoing war between Palestine and Israel and accused the Philippine government of silently supporting Israel and following the interest of the United States.

“Ang gobyerno natin ay kunwari nonchalant lang pero sinusuportahan pa rin ang Israel. Uhaw na uhaw sa foreign investments. Panay sunod sa US at Cha-cha para makapasok sila sa Pilipinas,” he said.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reports over 35,000 Palestinians killed and nearly 80,000 injured, mostly women and children, due to Israeli actions.

Earlier that day, some peaceful protesters in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) were injured by police while demonstrating against Israeli actions.

In a statement, youth group Anakbayan condemned the Philippine National Police and the Taguig City Local Government Unit for the dispersal and assault to their rank.

We condemn the Philippine National Police and the Taguig Local Government Unit for its violent dispersal, harassment, and physical assault on the youth peacefully protesting in solidarity with the Palestinian people. pic.twitter.com/Q0jXoOTvZP — Anakbayan (@anakbayan_ph) May 15, 2024

“At least 15 were injured by the police. We seek an explanation to this violent treatment and reiterate that it is well within our right to protest in the face of mass killings, genocide, and injustice,” the statement read.

Nakba 76: A Continuing Tragedy

The Nakba, marking 76 years since the 1948 displacement of Palestinians, remains a profound event shaping Palestinian identity.

This year’s commemoration is overshadowed by the dire conditions in Gaza, where Israeli campaigns have left much of the region in ruins. The ongoing violence has displaced many, echoing the original Nakba.

Survivors and descendants of the Nakba continue to bear the memory of loss and displacement.

“This catastrophe is unlike anything we’ve seen,” said 80-year-old Umm Mohammed, who now lives in a tent in Rafah.

Commemoration activities in Ramallah, West Bank, and other regions were conducted to highlight the struggle of Palestinians.

According to a report by AP news, Biden confirmed that he will be sending $1 billion sale of arms and ammunition to Israel.