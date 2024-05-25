SanMig Beermen advances to finals with a clean sweep over RoS Elasto Painters 

POLANGUI, Albay – San Miguel Beermen emerged victorious against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. They finished the game with 107-100 and series point of 4-0 at Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday, May 24.

The game began with both teams trading baskets, showcasing their offensive firepower. Rain or Shine’s Gabe Norwood and San Miguel’s Terrence Romeo led their respective teams with a flurry of points. The Elasto Painters managed to take a slim lead at the end of the first quarter, with a score of 27-25.

Rain or Shine continued to apply pressure in the second quarter. Rey Nambatac and Beau Belga made significant contributions on the offensive end.

San Miguel struggled to find their rhythm, as Rain or Shine’s defense tightened. At halftime, Rain or Shine held a comfortable lead with a score of 41-55.

The Beermen came out of halftime with renewed energy and determination. Led by June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez, San Miguel staged an impressive comeback. They outscored Rain or Shine by a significant margin.

Their relentless offensive attack, coupled with improved defensive efforts, allowed them to take the lead heading into the final quarter, with a score of 75-87.

In the fourth quarter, San Miguel maintained their momentum. Romeo and Fajardo continued leading the charge.

Rain or Shine fought to close the gap, with Norwood and Nambatac making crucial plays. But, San Miguel’s experience and composure under pressure proved decisive. As the final buzzer sounded, the Beermen emerged victorious with a final score of 107-100.

“We will now be going to the finals so we need to think of how to prepare to whoever will win in the other semifinals series,” said their Coach Jorge Gallent in the post-game interview.