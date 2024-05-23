San Miguel takes commanding 3-0 lead over Rain or Shine in PBA Philippine Cup Semifinals

POLANGUI, Albay – San Miguel took a stranglehold in the PBA 48th Season Philippine Cup Semifinals, crushing Rain or Shine to seize a dominant 3-0 lead with a final score of 117-107, on Wednesday, May 22, at the Dasmarinas City Arena.

Fueled by an electrifying showcase from the trio, Marcio Lassiter, CJ Perez, and Din Trollano, the SMB reaffirmed its dominance over ROS by smashing through the 20-point scoring mark.

From the opening tip-off, SMB set the tone with an aggressive offensive approach led by veteran sharpshooter Lassiter. His early three-pointers ignited the scoreboard, putting ROS on notice.

However, ROS responded with a tenacious defense, led by Rey Nambatac and Gabe Norwood, which kept the game close in the first quarter.

As the game went into the second quarter, ROS continued to apply pressure. They profited from SMB’s mistakes and dominated the paint with Beau Belga’s presence.

Despite the onslaught, SMB stayed calm, rallying behind the scoring of Terrence Romeo and Arwind Santos to tie the game at halftime.

After the break, SMB emerged with new energy and focus. They’ve unleashed a barrage of three-pointers, thanks to Lassiter and Perez, to retake control of the game.

ROS fought fearlessly, with Jewel Ponferrada and Adrian Wong providing sparks off the bench, but SMB’s relentless offensive attack proved too much to handle.

As the final quarter unfolded, SMB’s veterans stepped up in crunch time, with Romeo and Alex Cabagnot delivering clutch baskets to keep ROS at bay. Despite a late surge from ROS, SMB kept their cool. They held on for the win, securing a big game point of 117-107 and a 3-0 series lead.

San Miguel may advance to the PBA Philippine Cup finals. This leaves Rain or Shine with the daunting task of coming back in the remaining games.

“The boys are really composed, especially in the last few minutes of the game,” said Gallent in the post-game interview.

The game 4 of the San Miguel vs Rain or Shine will be on May 24, 7:30 PM.