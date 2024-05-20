San Miguel Beermen triumph over Rain or Shine Elasto Painters 

POLANGUI, Albay – San Miguel Beermen asserted their dominance in the PBA Philippine Cup Semi-finals. They seized a commanding 2-0 lead over Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at the Mall of Asia Arena, May 19.

Powered by a stellar 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists performance from June Mar Fajardo, the Beermen delivered a commanding display. They were able to overpower the Elasto Painters with a resounding 106-89 victory.

“Na-open naman ‘yong mga teammates ko kaya kailangan ko lang hanapin kung sino yung open. And good thing na na-shoot namin ‘yong mga 3 points at nakadepensa kami,” said Fajardo.

The game was contested throughout the first and second quarters. Both teams showed strong performances. However, the Beermen dramatically changed the dynamic in the third quarter.

Fajardo exploded for 18 of his 22 points during this period. This drove the Beermen to take a commanding lead. His exceptional play broke the game wide open and shifted the momentum in favor of his team.

The Beermen showed their prowess after they had a staggering 19-point lead at 92-73 early in the fourth period.

With unrelenting intensity, the Beermen maintained their iron grip on the game. They turned the final stretch into a masterclass of dominance after securing a final score of 106-89.

“We just have to step up our game and just play as a team and just have one another,” said Jorge Gallent.

Game 3 of the series between the San Miguel Beerman and the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters will tip off on Wednesday, May 22, at 4:30 PM.